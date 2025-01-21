Prada Fall Winter 2025 Menswear Embraces Unbroken Instincts

Luxury house Prada unveiled its Fall Winter 2025 menswear collection on January 19th at the Fondazione Prada’s Deposito during Milan Fashion Week. The collection, crafted by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, channels primal instincts and raw creativity, creating a dialogue between unfiltered emotion and refined design. This season’s approach prioritizes spontaneity, with pieces that embrace contrasting textures, instinctive forms, and an unapologetic rawness.

FALL WINTER 2025.26 COLLECTIONS

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The venue itself played a role in setting the tone. AMO’s transformation of the Deposito mirrored the collection’s thematic tension. Industrial metal structures towered over plush carpets designed by Catherine Martin, juxtaposing the mechanical and the tactile. Tiered platforms divided the space into intimate levels, encouraging a sense of closeness amid the grandiosity. Dynamic lighting shifted throughout, evoking cinematic moments.

Romanticism serves as the foundation of the collection, yet it is approached from an unconventional angle. Here, romance is not about softness or sentimentality – it’s about raw passion and unrefined energy. This perspective manifests in the instinctive combinations of materials and silhouettes. Garments merge rugged and polished elements, from structured tailoring to fluid knitwear, each piece telling its own story of intensity and emotion.

For example, coats and outerwear play with proportions and textures, emphasizing a sense of protection while remaining visually striking. The mix of oversized shearling and sharp tailoring underlines the interplay of strength and vulnerability, reflecting the primal urge to shield oneself both physically and emotionally.

Materials are central to the collection’s narrative. Shearling dominates as both a tactile and thematic element, offering layers of warmth and security. It is used inside and out, creating garments that cocoon the wearer while projecting a sense of bold confidence. Knitwear, adorned with metallic amulets, introduces a symbolic layer to the designs. These embellishments, abstract and undefined, evoke personal talismans, inviting individual interpretation while hinting at universal instincts of protection and meaning.

Leather and heavy wool feature prominently, further emphasizing a sense of rugged elegance. The balance between hard and soft materials adds depth, making the collection feel both grounded and emotionally charged. Each piece draws the viewer in, demanding engagement with its textures, symbols, and design language.

Prada’s designs carry an unmistakable cinematic quality, reflecting the influence of universal narratives and shared memories. Silhouettes and fabrics evoke scenes that feel at once familiar and distant, tapping into the power of collective nostalgia.

The Prada Fall Winter 2025 menswear highlights a raw and honest take on creativity. By prioritizing instinct and spontaneity over calculated precision, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons designed garments that feel deeply personal yet universally resonant.