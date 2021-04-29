Milan Fashion Week Men’s Returns With Audience Runways

Milan Fashion Week Men’s is officially confirmed by Camera Nazionale della Moda to take place from June 18th to June 22nd, 2021. The schedule prepared for the Spring Summer 2022 season is to features a mix of digital and live audience runway shows and events. The first sign of warmer weather and eased Covid19 restrictions already underway in the city of Milan.

“Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana confirms that the next edition of Milano Fashion Week Men’s Collection will take place from June 18th to June 22nd, 2021. These dates were previously agreed on at an international level with the other Fashion Weeks,” shares Camera Moda in their press statement.

The number of in-audience runway shows is yet unknown as brands expected to take pare are already preparing to present their Spring Summer 2022 collections in a digital form. Furthermore, Milan in it’s first reopening week is a true testing ground for the rest of Europe. As restrictions are easing Europe is bracing for possible impacts of Covid-19s far deadlier Indian strain.

“Following the confirmation by the Italian Government to hold events and fairs in physical format from 15 June, we are looking forward to a Fashion Week that will include both digital and physical events with an audience,” adds Camera Nazionale della Moda press officer.

News is yet to follow from London and Paris Fashion Weeks both participating in separate menswear weeks. However, Milan is also preparing for their main event in September, the massive Salone Del Mobile with difficulties in hand is scheduled to run from September 5th to September 10th. News is yet to follow on the confirmation of Venice Biennale of Architecture, postponed from the past year for 2021.

Salone del Mobile is facing difficulties not only when it comes to securing safety for all the visitors and participants but also due to the lack of interest from foreign exhibitors. When it comes to fashion weeks the events are facing similar problems. With massive number of publications closing this year and budget cuts it is unclear how many international press members could attend even with lighter travel restrictions. Furthermore Asian brands, press and buyers are to have much harder travel restrictions both upon entering but also upon returning to their home countries.

Model agencies as well are hit particularly hard by the ongoing pandemic and travel restrictions. The model industry has in the past year heavily relied on local talent when it comes to production. An event like fashion week is to require a far larger number of models and it is unclear in what manner the travel restrictions are to be lifted by mid june.

Camera Nazionele della Moda Italian is yet to announce the full schedule for Milan Fashion Week Men’s in June for the Spring Summer 2022 season.

Source DSCENE Magazine