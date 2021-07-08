PFW: BORAMY VIGUIER Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover BORAMY VIGUIER Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that explores one’s relationship with mortality, presented with a fashion film directed by Samuel Rixon & Boramy Viguier, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the current health situation, and explores a world lacking transcendence, with nomads traveling from all around the world – running towards an end, in search of new beginnings.

“In addition to producing all his collections in France, this season, Boramy puts the emphasis on the development of unique “1/1 One-of-a-kind” pieces crafted from his studio deadstocks, second hand clothes & ties intended to be destroyed. Outside of the ethical aspect of this practice, the main goal was to offer more freedom to the creative process. Boramy Viguier’s desire was to offer a wider variety of motifs and fabrics, which would have been impossible using traditional sourcing and manufacturing methods. This capsule collection includes patchworked jacquard knits, deadstock fabric sweatshirts, military trousers with hawaian motif shorts yokes and ties repurposed into belts, neckties & tops.” – from Boramy Viguier