Kit Butler Models Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2026 Eyewear

Italian luxury house Dolce & Gabbana introduces its Spring Summer 2026 Eyewear Campaign through a series of images and video set in Rome. Fashion photographer Karim Sadli captures the campaign, while MAYBE, led by Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel, directs the visual concept. The project brings together the brand’s established visual identity and the recognizable character of the Italian capital.

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Rome provides the setting through its streets, art, and landmarks. The campaign frames these elements alongside contemporary styling, creating a dialogue between historical references and present-day aesthetics.

The campaign adopts a cinematic approach, supported by natural gestures. Supermodels Kit Butler and Lulu Tenney are the stars of the campaign. Their expressions and body language guide the visual narrative, focusing on emotion conveyed through gaze and posture. Each scene develops through subtle changes in expression.

Dolce & Gabbana presents its design codes through a refined visual direction. The eyewear collection appears in focus, with each model emphasizing shape, structure, and detail. The Devotion style for women features curved lines and wide temples, finished with the Sacred Heart detail. This element connects directly to one of the brand’s recurring motifs. The DG Divo style for men introduces a chevron pattern engraved into gold-plated metal, adding texture without overwhelming the frame.

The campaign places each design in both still and motion formats. In some shots, the eyewear partially conceals the eyes, while in others it frames direct eye contact. This variation creates a consistent visual rhythm that keeps attention on the product while allowing the setting to support the overall composition.