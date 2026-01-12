BTS Member Jimin Covers Vogue Korea February 2026

BTS member Jimin takes the cover story of Vogue Korea Magazine‘s February 2026 issue lensed by fashion photographer Mok Jungwook. In charge of styling was Kim Youngjin, with fashion direction from Sohn Eunyoung, and set design by Choi Seoyun. Beauty is work of hair stylist Han Som, and makeup artist Kim Dareum. The issue features seven covers and will also include a fashion editorial and interview, marking Jimin’s second solo cover story for the magazine, following the April 2023 edition.

Across the seven covers, k-pop superstar appears in a series of Dior looks built around tailoring and floral detail. The wardrobe includes structured jackets, knit layers, embroidered pieces, and fluid trousers, paired with soft shirts and minimal accessories. Florals appear as prints, embroidery, and styling props, while restrained silhouettes and muted tones keep the looks consistent across all cover versions.

The February issue is introduced through an aesthetic centered on lightness, delicacy, dreamlike imagery, and warmth, described by Vogue Korea as a shared sensibility between Jimin and Dior’s creative director Jonathan Anderson. That perspective sets the tone for the magazine’s February edition and shapes the visual direction of the fashion story.

Vogue Korea has confirmed that all seven covers will be available in print, with additional imagery released through the magazine’s digital platforms ahead of the issue’s on-sale date.

Photography © Mok Jungwook for Vogue Korea, read more at vogue.co.kr