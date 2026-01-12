in BTS, Covers, Dior Men's, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

BTS Member Jimin Covers Vogue Korea February 2026

Korean Vogue features K-pop superstar Jimin on the cover of its latest edition

2 Comments

Jimin
Photography © Mok Jungwook for Vogue Korea

BTS member Jimin takes the cover story of Vogue Korea Magazine‘s February 2026 issue lensed by fashion photographer Mok Jungwook. In charge of styling was Kim Youngjin, with fashion direction from Sohn Eunyoung, and set design by Choi Seoyun. Beauty is work of hair stylist Han Som, and makeup artist Kim Dareum. The issue features seven covers and will also include a fashion editorial and interview, marking Jimin’s second solo cover story for the magazine, following the April 2023 edition.

Jimin
Photography © Mok Jungwook for Vogue Korea
Jimin
Photography © Mok Jungwook for Vogue Korea

Across the seven covers, k-pop superstar appears in a series of Dior looks built around tailoring and floral detail. The wardrobe includes structured jackets, knit layers, embroidered pieces, and fluid trousers, paired with soft shirts and minimal accessories. Florals appear as prints, embroidery, and styling props, while restrained silhouettes and muted tones keep the looks consistent across all cover versions.

Jimin
Photography © Mok Jungwook for Vogue Korea
BTS
Photography © Mok Jungwook for Vogue Korea

The February issue is introduced through an aesthetic centered on lightness, delicacy, dreamlike imagery, and warmth, described by Vogue Korea as a shared sensibility between Jimin and Dior’s creative director Jonathan Anderson. That perspective sets the tone for the magazine’s February edition and shapes the visual direction of the fashion story.

BTS
Photography © Mok Jungwook for Vogue Korea
BTS
Photography © Mok Jungwook for Vogue Korea

Vogue Korea has confirmed that all seven covers will be available in print, with additional imagery released through the magazine’s digital platforms ahead of the issue’s on-sale date.

Photography © Mok Jungwook for Vogue Korea, read more at vogue.co.kr

btsCoversEntertainmentJiminK-Popmagazines

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Ana Markovic

JOSH O'CONNOR

Dior Welcomes Josh O’Connor as New Face of the House

UNDERCOVER Pre-Fall 2026 Shapes the Modern Wardrobe