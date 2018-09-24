2nd COVER OF MMSCENE FEATURING MANU RIOS IN PRADA
Discover the SECOND cover of MMSCENE Magazine October 2018 issue starring MANU RIOS captured by fashion photographer FABIO LEIDI in Milan, styled by D’SCENE’s Milan Fashion Editor EMILY LEE. Manu wears a total look from PRADA.
Manu is represented by Next Models in Milan. Don’t miss the new issue out October 1st featuring an exclusive interview with Manu, plus much more from the modeling world. Pre-order HERE the October 2018 issue starring Manu. With every pre-roder you are to receive a complimentary digital copy of our September 2018 issue starring Elliot Meeten and RJ King among other.
Manu in MOSCHINO for MMSCENE VOL I
Model Manu Rios at Next Models Milan
Photographer Fabio Leidi
Fashion Editor Emily Lee
Casting Director Zarko Davinic
Stylist Assistant Domenico Kang
Stay tuned for MMSCENE VOL III cover starring Manu out tomorrow!