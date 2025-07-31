Marial Akech Fronts MMSCENE August Digital Cover Story

For MMSCENE Magazine’s August digital cover story, Marial Akech fronts the editorial, captured by photographer Josh Upton. Shot on a clean, expressive set designed by Poppy Whitehorn and lit by Alex Kim, the editorial presents Akech through sharp tailoring and layered texture. Styling by Dominik Radomski, with assistance from Antonio Gennarelli, includes standout looks from Ferragamo, Celine, Craig Green, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Margaret Howell, and Richard James, with accessories by Stephen Jones Millinery, Lunetterie Générale, and London Sock Company. Hair by Takumi Horiwaki and makeup by Elena Broccoli complete the visual narrative.

In the accompanying interview, Marial Akech reflects on his early days in the industry, from being scouted on Instagram to lessons learned along the way. He shares his views on confidence, style, and the experiences that have shaped his approach to fashion. With honesty and calm resolve, Akech touches on resilience, growth, and what makes a moment like this cover story meaningful.

Read the interview and see the full cover story below:

Marial, take us back, how did your modeling journey begin, and what were those first days like?

I was scouted on Instagram. My first days were amazing I can’t complain, I’ve loved everything until now.

From your perspective, what makes a powerful image, and how do you approach being in front of the camera?

What makes a powerful image is confidence. If you have confidence everything will be okay and you’ll get great pictures.

You’re this month’s MMSCENE cover star! What was the shoot experience like, and how did it feel seeing the final result?

The shoot was amazing and honestly, I didn’t expect this to be a cover. I’m grateful.

Do you remember the first time you saw yourself in print or on a campaign? What did that moment mean to you?

I saw myself two years ago and it meant a lot. I was surprised and happy.

Fashion can often feel performative. How do you stay true to yourself within the industry’s expectations?

I just keep working on myself. You know in fashion there are some bad days and some good days but I just keep pushing whether it is good or bad.

How has your personal style evolved since becoming a model? Do you approach clothing differently now?

Yes, when I started modelling I started to know which clothes are the best and I’ve learnt some styling which is great.

What’s been one of your favorite runway or editorial moments so far, and what made it stand out?

My favourite show was Balmain. When I walked for Balmain I felt at home, I felt safe. I love everyone there.

You’ve worked with some incredible creatives. What do you look for in a strong collaboration?

I love respect, love and consistency, good ideas and good work.

In an industry that moves fast, how do you take care of your mental and physical wellbeing?

I have been through hard times in my life so everything that’s going on in fashion industry is nothing compared to what I’ve been through so I take everything easy and hope for the best.

What excites you most about what’s ahead?

Honestly what excites me are memories when I become older. I’ll look back and see my work and all the pictures of me. That’s what excites me.

Photographer: Josh Upton

Stylist: Dominik Radomski

Styling Assistant: Antonio Gennarelli

Set Design: Poppy Whitehorn

Lighting: Alex Kim

Model: Marial Akech at The MiLK Collective

Make up: Elena Broccoli

Hair: Takumi Horiwaki