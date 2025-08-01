Tom Holland takes on a new role as the global ambassador for Prada Beauty, fronting the launch campaign for Paradigme, the brand’s latest fragrance concept. Known for choosing Prada on red carpets, Holland deepens his relationship with the house through a campaign and scent that rethink what masculinity can look and smell like.

“I’ve worked with Prada for years now and continue to opt for their clothes on carpets, an environment that usually makes me uncomfortable, and Prada has never failed to fill me with confidence when I’m stepping out,” Holland shared. That sense of ease extends into Paradigme, a scent that doesn’t follow the usual rules and speaks to his own preference for subtlety. “I like things understated. But I do think a good scent can make a difference.”

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, the Paradigme campaign builds on a single question: what if there’s another way? Holland appears in a stripped-down visual narrative that avoids linear storytelling. He isn’t cast as a character. He appears instead as a presence: still, observant, and undefined. This approach aligns with the fragrance’s structure, which introduces its deeper notes first and works upward, flipping the expected order.

Holland connected immediately with the campaign’s core message. “I also really resonated with the idea of what if there’s another way,” he said. “As young people, we are living in a world that is changing rapidly day by day, and the thought of what if there’s another way is a great way for us to tackle new and different challenges. It promotes the idea that change is good, as long as it’s for the better.”

His performance reflects that shift. There’s no trace of his action-hero persona or familiar cinematic roles. Instead, the campaign captures a quieter mode.

With Paradigme, Prada places Holland at the center of a project that avoids familiar signifiers and categories. The campaign does not present a singular message. It creates space for different responses.