Lucid Motors Selects Timothée Chalamet as First Global Ambassador

Lucid Motors has named Timothée Chalamet its first global ambassador through a multi-year partnership centered on the company’s new electric SUV, the Lucid Gravity. The collaboration kicks off with early campaign visuals released ahead of a full launch set for fall 2025.

Chalamet’s presence anchors the campaign, which carries the tagline “Compromise Nothing.” Lucid connects this messaging to its design philosophy and performance goals. The actor’s involvement follows his previous appearance behind the wheel of a Lucid Air in 2023, marking a return that now comes with an official role.

The Gravity SUV, featured throughout the campaign, starts at $79,900 for the base touring edition, while the grand touring model enters at $94,900. Lucid positions Chalamet as the public face of the vehicle as it works to raise brand awareness and connect with audiences beyond the traditional luxury EV segment. Since launching in 2016, the California-based company has focused on expanding both its product range and its visibility in culture.

Akerho “AK” Oghoghomeh, Lucid’s senior vice president of marketing, described Chalamet as a natural fit for the brand. He pointed to Chalamet’s creative edge and ability to connect across industries as a reflection of Lucid’s own goals. The partnership, according to Oghoghomeh, aims to link innovation with cultural relevance in a meaningful way.

The campaign represents a first for Lucid, which has never partnered with a celebrity spokesperson until now. For Chalamet, it adds to a growing list of commercial projects. He recently appeared in a Cash App campaign and continues to expand his profile beyond acting roles.

In film, Chalamet remains active. He will star in Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie and co-starring Gwyneth Paltrow. In 2026, he reprises his role in Dune: Part Three under director Denis Villeneuve.

Lucid’s campaign with Chalamet aims to create visibility that matches the company’s product ambitions. The initial visuals feature the actor with the Gravity SUV, styled to reflect the design language of the vehicle. Though the full campaign won’t debut until later this year, the collaboration sets a clear direction for how Lucid intends to position its brand going forward.