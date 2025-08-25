Nick Jonas and Fossil Reveal Fall 2025 Collaboration Campaign

Nick Jonas takes center stage in Fossil Fall 2025 campaign, a collaboration that ties his lifelong connection to the brand with his role as global ambassador. The project marks a meaningful moment for Jonas, who recalls that his very first watch was a Fossil and credits it with sparking his passion for collecting.

“Collaborating with the Fossil design team has been a dream come true. They were receptive and open to my ideas throughout the entire process,” Jonas said. “I still remember the excitement and pure joy I felt when I purchased my first Fossil watch shortly after one of my early performances. I wanted to capture that feeling for today’s customers and give them styles that feel elevated and luxurious, but still embody the nostalgia synonymous with Fossil.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The campaign, photographed and directed by Anthony Mandler and styled by Sydney Lopez, was shot in Jonas’ home state of New Jersey. Instead of staged sets, the imagery follows him through familiar places tied to his upbringing, from local diners to the bowling alley. Fossil uses these settings to link Jonas’ story with the brand’s own narrative, presenting him not only as the face of the collection but also as its voice.

Jonas describes the collaboration as deeply personal, shaped by his input throughout the process. “It’s the use of materials that gives this collection a distinct personality. They’re exceptionally personal pieces that elevate any look,” he explained. His perspective anchors the campaign, connecting the designs to his own sense of style and history with Fossil.

Melissa Lowenkron, chief brand officer of Fossil, reinforced the significance of Jonas’ involvement. “Nick Jonas has a genuine love for watches and an authentic connection with the Fossil brand, it having been his first watch. There’s a sense of nostalgia and personal style he brings to the design – rooted in his own journey – that we know will resonate with fans and collectors alike.”

Discover More About Nick Jonas x Fossil Collection on DSCENE

Jonas’ presence in the campaign and his personal story define the collaboration, showing him as a creative partner whose connection to Fossil has come full circle.