Alessandro Petrucci by Alessandra Pulga for MMSCENE Exclusive

Stylist Antonietta D’Alessio and photographer Alessandra Pulga team up with model Alessandro Petrucci for our latest exclusive story.

Trousers: Alchetipo, Shirt and Necklaces: Stylist Archive, Hat: Stetson

Model Alessandro Petrucci fronts the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographed by Alessandra Pulga with art direction and styling by Antonietta D’Alessio. The editorial channels Western influences through strong silhouettes, textured layers, and a calm, grounded energy. Ada Famoso creates natural hair and refined makeup that complement the styling, with Abigail Calgaro serving as styling assistant. Represented by Models Milano Scouting, Petrucci embodies the rhythm of the story, steady and self-assured.

The wardrobe draws from Sirivannavari, Trussardi, Bottega Veneta, Stetson, The Attico, Alchetipo, Icondenim, Pairi Daeza, Dolce&Gabbana, Leonardo Valentini, and the stylist archive. Wide belts, weathered textures, and the signature Stetson hat bring in familiar Western references, reworked with modern precision. Pulga’s lens captures Petrucci against neutral light and tactile surfaces, creating a visual rhythm.

Trousers, Coat and Scarf: Sirivannavari, Shoes: Bottega Veneta, Hat: Stetson
Top and Jeans: The Attico, Belt: Stylist Archive, Tie: Sirivannavari, Hat: Stetson
Trousers and Coat: Sirivannavari, Shoes: Bottega Veneta, Hat: Stetson
Coat: Leonardo Valentini, Necklaces: Stylist Archive, Hat: Stetson
Trousers and Shirt: Dolce&Gabbana, Belt: Stylist Archive
Trousers and Shirt: Dolce&Gabbana, Belt: Stylist Archive, Hat: Stetson
Trousers: Sirivannavari, Shirt: Trussardi, Shoes: Bottega Veneta, Hat: Stetson, Necklaces: Stylist Own
Trousers: Alchetipo, Shirt and Necklaces: Stylist Archive, Hat: Stetson
Top, Jeans and Shoes: The Attico, Belt: Stylist Archive, Tie: Sirivannavari, Hat: Stetson
Shirt and Belts: Stylist Archive, Jeans: Icondenim, Ring: Pairi Daeza
Coat and Trousers: Leonardo Valentini, Necklaces: Stylist Archive

Art Direction & Styling: Antonietta D’Alessio
Photography: Alessandra Pulga
Makeup & Hair: Ada Famoso
Styling Assistant: Abigail Calgaro
Model: Alessandro Petrucci at Models Milano Scouting

Written by Jana Kostic

