Alessandro Petrucci by Alessandra Pulga for MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Alessandro Petrucci fronts the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographed by Alessandra Pulga with art direction and styling by Antonietta D’Alessio. The editorial channels Western influences through strong silhouettes, textured layers, and a calm, grounded energy. Ada Famoso creates natural hair and refined makeup that complement the styling, with Abigail Calgaro serving as styling assistant. Represented by Models Milano Scouting, Petrucci embodies the rhythm of the story, steady and self-assured.

The wardrobe draws from Sirivannavari, Trussardi, Bottega Veneta, Stetson, The Attico, Alchetipo, Icondenim, Pairi Daeza, Dolce&Gabbana, Leonardo Valentini, and the stylist archive. Wide belts, weathered textures, and the signature Stetson hat bring in familiar Western references, reworked with modern precision. Pulga’s lens captures Petrucci against neutral light and tactile surfaces, creating a visual rhythm.

Art Direction & Styling: Antonietta D’Alessio

Photography: Alessandra Pulga

Makeup & Hair: Ada Famoso

Styling Assistant: Abigail Calgaro

Model: Alessandro Petrucci at Models Milano Scouting