Mason Strudwick in The Last Days of Summer Exclusive

Stylist Nyle Amin and photographer Matthew Tate team up with model Mason Strudwick for our latest exclusive story.

Mason Strudwick in The Last Days of Summer
Vest: Stylist’s own, Trousers: Sanna Patrick, Earrings & Necklace: YOJ

Model Mason Strudwick stars in The Last Days of Summer, the newest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive captured by photographer Matthew Tate. Represented by PRM Agency, Strudwick moves through a riverside setting with quiet sensuality, embodying the final moments of the season. Tate’s lens follows him as he picks berries, and drifts between sunlight and shadow, a portrait of youth caught in reverie.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist Nyle Amin curates a selection that channels late-summer intimacy through pieces by Sanna Patrick, Ann Andelman, YOJ, Suki Wang, and the stylist’s own archive, pairing swimwear and jewelry that trace the male form with understated precision. Hair and makeup by Kira Amin keep the look natural, while Ed Vander assists on set.

Vest: Stylist's own, Trousers: Sanna Patrick, Earrings & Necklace: YOJ, Shoes: Barbour
Vest: Stylist’s own, Jacket and Shorts: Ann Andelman, Bracelet, Necklace & Earrings: YOJ
Speedo: Stylist’s Own, Earrings & Necklace: YOJ
Shorts: Sanna Patrick, Necklace, Earrings and Bracelet: YOJ
Top: Ann Andelman, Necklace, Earring and Bracelet: YOJ, Shorts: Stylist’s own
Jewellery: YOJ, Towel: Suki Wang
Top: Ann Andelman, Necklace, Earring and Bracelet: YOJ, Shorts and Shoes: Stylist’s own

Title: The Last Days of Summer
Photographer: Matthew Tate
Stylist: Nyle Amin
HMUA: Kira Amin
Model: Mason Strudwick at PRM Agency
Assistant: Ed Vander

Written by Jana Kostic

