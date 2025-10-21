Mason Strudwick in The Last Days of Summer Exclusive

Model Mason Strudwick stars in The Last Days of Summer, the newest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive captured by photographer Matthew Tate. Represented by PRM Agency, Strudwick moves through a riverside setting with quiet sensuality, embodying the final moments of the season. Tate’s lens follows him as he picks berries, and drifts between sunlight and shadow, a portrait of youth caught in reverie.

Stylist Nyle Amin curates a selection that channels late-summer intimacy through pieces by Sanna Patrick, Ann Andelman, YOJ, Suki Wang, and the stylist’s own archive, pairing swimwear and jewelry that trace the male form with understated precision. Hair and makeup by Kira Amin keep the look natural, while Ed Vander assists on set.

Title: The Last Days of Summer

Photographer: Matthew Tate

Stylist: Nyle Amin

HMUA: Kira Amin

Model: Mason Strudwick at PRM Agency

Assistant: Ed Vander