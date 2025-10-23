Lucien Laviscount Fronts Rehab Grooming Campaign

British beauty brand Rehab has tapped actor Lucien Laviscount to front its debut men’s grooming campaign. Known for his role as Alfie in Emily in Paris, Laviscount brings his signature confidence and charm to the campaign, presenting a collection that simplifies self-care while maintaining a focus on performance and quality.

In the campaign imagery, Laviscount reflects the modern man Rehab envisions, self-assured, refined, and unafraid to embrace care as part of his identity. His presence connects directly to the collection’s straightforward message: good grooming doesn’t need excess. Each product is designed to deliver visible results without complication,.

“Lucien perfectly represents the next step for Rehab,” said co-founder Vicky Ellis. “He’s an iconic British actor who shares our approach to confidence and individuality. Since launching in 2022, each of our products has sold out, and moving into men’s grooming felt like a natural evolution for the brand.”

Through this collaboration, Rehab positions Laviscount as more than a campaign face, he personifies the collection’s intention. The focus remains on simplicity, function, and care without unnecessary steps.

With Laviscount leading the campaign, the brand communicates a vision rooted in self-assurance. His influence bridges the brand’s identity between beauty and lifestyle, positioning the collection as both accessible and aspirational.