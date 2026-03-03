in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory MMSCENE Exclusive

Allan Urbano stars in a new MMSCENE editorial photographed by Lidia Estepa and styled by Eva Bernal.

Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory
Jacket & Shorts: Adidas Originals, Sweater by Hermès, Necklace: UNOde50

Photographer Lidia Estepa captures Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. The project reflects on the restrained beauty of decay, honoring the marks left by time and the quiet strength found in sobriety. It treats imperfection as dignity and authenticity as something that exists for itself. Estepa frames Allan with precision and calm focus, allowing his presence to carry the narrative through stillness and control.

Styled by Eva Bernal, the wardrobe sits close to the body and draws from Adidas Originals, Hermès, UNOde50, Dr. Martens, Gucci, Ayanegui, Belisa Pulido, Espíritu, Dries Van Noten, Y-3 x Adidas Originals, Diego Zúñiga, 1 Delincuente, and Lo de Pech‘s vintage pieces.

Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory
Suit: Belisa Pulido, Shirt: Dries Van Noten via Lo de Pech, Ribbon: via Lo de Pech
Shirt & Scarf: via Lo de Pech, Track pants: Adidas Originals, Trousers: Ayanegui, Boots: Hermès
Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory
Suit: Belisa Pulido, Shirt: Dries Van Noten via Lo de Pech, Ribbon: via Lo de Pech
Sneakers: Gucci
Shirt & Scarf: via Lo de Pech, Trousers: Ayanegui
Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory
Jacket & Shorts: Adidas Originals, Sweater by Hermès, Necklace: UNOde50, Socks & Shoes: Dr. Martens via Lo de Pech
Jacket: Adidas Originals, Sweater by Hermès, Necklace: UNOde50
Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory
Trench: Y-3 x Adidas Originals, Jacket & Scarf: via Lo de Pech, T-shirt: Gucci, Trousers: Diego Zúñiga, Pants: Adidas Originals, Bracelet: 1 Delincuente
Shirt & Scarf: via Lo de Pech
Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory
Pants: & Shirt Belisa Pulido, T-shirt, Blouse, Tie & Earrings: via Lo de Pech, Huaraches: Espíritu, Scarf: Hermès
Trench: Y-3 x Adidas Originals, Jacket & Scarf: via Lo de Pech, T-shirt: Gucci, Trousers: Diego Zúñiga, Pants: Adidas Originals, Bracelet: 1 Delincuente, Huaraches: EspírituVintage
Shirt & Scarf: via Lo de Pech, Track pants: Adidas Originals, Trousers: Ayanegui, Boots: Hermès

Editorial: Time, Skin & Memory
Model: Allan Urbano
Agency: In The Park
Photo: Lidia Estepa
Styling & Words: Eva Bernal
Location: Lo De Pech

Written by Jana Kostic

