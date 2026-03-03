Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Lidia Estepa captures Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. The project reflects on the restrained beauty of decay, honoring the marks left by time and the quiet strength found in sobriety. It treats imperfection as dignity and authenticity as something that exists for itself. Estepa frames Allan with precision and calm focus, allowing his presence to carry the narrative through stillness and control.

Styled by Eva Bernal, the wardrobe sits close to the body and draws from Adidas Originals, Hermès, UNOde50, Dr. Martens, Gucci, Ayanegui, Belisa Pulido, Espíritu, Dries Van Noten, Y-3 x Adidas Originals, Diego Zúñiga, 1 Delincuente, and Lo de Pech‘s vintage pieces.

Editorial: Time, Skin & Memory

Model: Allan Urbano

Agency: In The Park

Photo: Lidia Estepa

Styling & Words: Eva Bernal

Location: Lo De Pech