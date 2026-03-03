Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory MMSCENE Exclusive
Allan Urbano stars in a new MMSCENE editorial photographed by Lidia Estepa and styled by Eva Bernal.
Photographer Lidia Estepa captures Allan Urbano in Time, Skin & Memory, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. The project reflects on the restrained beauty of decay, honoring the marks left by time and the quiet strength found in sobriety. It treats imperfection as dignity and authenticity as something that exists for itself. Estepa frames Allan with precision and calm focus, allowing his presence to carry the narrative through stillness and control.
Styled by Eva Bernal, the wardrobe sits close to the body and draws from Adidas Originals, Hermès, UNOde50, Dr. Martens, Gucci, Ayanegui, BelisaPulido, Espíritu, Dries Van Noten, Y-3 x Adidas Originals, Diego Zúñiga, 1 Delincuente, and Lo de Pech‘s vintage pieces.