The Traveling Silhouette of Loro Piana Fall Winter 2026

Loro Piana presents the Fall Winter 2026.27 Men’s Collection under the title Nomadic Reverie. The concept draws from impressions gathered through a train window as seasons shift and terrain changes. Outfits suggest spontaneity, as if assembled in transit, guided by instinct and personal rhythm. Color and material direct the collection, carrying garments from airy lightness toward protective warmth as the season advances.

Cashmere, Baby Cashmere, The Gift of Kings, Pecora Nera, Merino, and tweed construct a dense, sensory surface. The palette begins with ochre and terracotta, then progresses to beige, grey, and deep brown. It deepens into green, anthracite, tundra, and midnight blue before concluding in black and white.

Garments follow the body with fluid precision, allowing natural movement and relaxed structure. Blazers and coats appear single or double breasted, finished with peak or shawl lapels. Tailored two-pieces and suiting establish composed formality within the broader wardrobe. Clean lines and balanced proportions define the collection’s pragmatic tone.

House icons return with renewed focus. The Spagna, Horsey, Roadster, and Winter Voyager reappear as pillars of the offering. The Roadster evolves into a coat version that refines the driving jacket through streamlined structure and elevated comfort. The Rovasenda jacket re-emerges as a solution for urban life and travel, drawing from a historic design worn by the family in and around the Piedmont village that gives it its name. The Maremma jacket surfaces in bomber form, reinforcing its role within the house vocabulary. Functional detailing shapes outerwear, including the Traveller jacket in crisp silk technical fabric.

Wide-brimmed hats and linear shapes with exotic references complete the silhouette. This outdoor sensibility runs throughout the collection, spanning mildly formal proposals and sport-driven looks. Mountain-inspired outfits emphasize enveloping knitwear and the tactile depth of cashmere and bespoke fiber blends.

Eveningwear narrows the focus to black and white. Loose shapes frame tuxedos and coats trimmed with satin details. Rollnecks replace shirts, refining formal dressing through streamlined layering.

The oversized Bale bag, Pioneer backpack, Heddle tote, and Extra backpack appear in leather or fabric, coordinated with the collection’s colors. Footwear includes boots, loafers, sturdy lace-ups, and updated versions of the Nantucket sneaker. Tie pins and belts introduce discreet decoration. Scarves carry paisley, a motif that entered the house textile archives during the 1960s and 1970s and later appeared on printed shawls.