Ekeoma Elekwachi by Bryan Durante for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographed by Bryan Durante, this new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES unfolds with Ekeoma Elekwachi at Brave Models moving through quiet urban corners and framed entrances. The images rely on clean lines and measured pacing, placing the model against stone walls, brick facades, and narrow streets that sharpen the tension between body and structure. Make up and hair by Gaia Neri maintain a natural finish, while stylist Thomas Frigeri, assisted by Vincenzo Vitello, builds a focused wardrobe that shifts from tailoring to softer silhouettes.

The editorial features Dolce&Gabbana, Marsell, ACT N1, Premiata, Ethical Reuse, Maison Margiela, Leonardo Valentini, Longchamp, Pierre Louis Mascia, Saint Laurent. The styling reinforces a study of proportion and surface, with fabric and cut shaping the narrative through shifting light and architectural lines.

Photography: Bryan Durante

Make up & Hair: Gaia Neri

Stylist: Thomas Frigeri

Styling Assistant: Vincenzo Vitello

Model: Ekeoma Elekwachi at Brave Models