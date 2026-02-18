in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Wilhelmina Models

Ekeoma Elekwachi by Bryan Durante for MMSCENE Exclusive

Bryan Durante teams with stylist Thomas Frigeri to photograph Ekeoma Elekwachi for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Ekeoma Elekwachi by Bryan Durante
Jacket & Top: Leonardo Valentini, Glasses: Longchamp, Pants: Pierre Louis Mascia

Photographed by Bryan Durante, this new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES unfolds with Ekeoma Elekwachi at Brave Models moving through quiet urban corners and framed entrances. The images rely on clean lines and measured pacing, placing the model against stone walls, brick facades, and narrow streets that sharpen the tension between body and structure. Make up and hair by Gaia Neri maintain a natural finish, while stylist Thomas Frigeri, assisted by Vincenzo Vitello, builds a focused wardrobe that shifts from tailoring to softer silhouettes.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The editorial features Dolce&Gabbana, Marsell, ACT N1, Premiata, Ethical Reuse, Maison Margiela, Leonardo Valentini, Longchamp, Pierre Louis Mascia, Saint Laurent. The styling reinforces a study of proportion and surface, with fabric and cut shaping the narrative through shifting light and architectural lines.

Jacket, Shirt & Pants: ACT N1, Shoes: Premiata
Ekeoma Elekwachi by Bryan Durante
Top: Ethical Reuse
Shirt & Jeans: Pierre Louis Mascia, Shoes: Marsell
Full look: ACT N1
Ekeoma Elekwachi by Bryan Durante
Shirt & Pants: Dolce&Gabbana, Shoes: Marsell
Full look: ACT N1
Ekeoma Elekwachi by Bryan Durante
Pants: Saint Laurent, Shoes: Premiata

Photography: Bryan Durante
Make up & Hair: Gaia Neri
Stylist: Thomas Frigeri
Styling Assistant: Vincenzo Vitello
Model: Ekeoma Elekwachi at Brave Models

