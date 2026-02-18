Kit Butler Stars in MANGO Tailored by Richard James Collaboration

MANGO joins forces with Richard James Savile Row to introduce MANGO Tailored by Richard James, an exclusive collaboration for MANGO Man, fronted by model Kit Butler. The project forms part of The Sartorial Journey, an ongoing series through which MANGO Man explores the future of modern tailoring by partnering with leading ateliers.

Richard James brings decades of Savile Row expertise to the collaboration. Known for mastery of cut, color, and detail, the British firm applies its approach to a collection designed for the contemporary man who values effortless elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANGO Man (@mango_man)

MANGO has previously collaborated with respected tailoring houses such as Boglioli. These initiatives have strengthened the brand’s presence in the tailoring category and expanded its technical vocabulary. Through The Sartorial Journey, MANGO Man continues to refine its perspective on structure, proportion, and fabrication while elevating the perception of quality within its tailored offering.

MANGO Tailored by Richard James targets men who forge their own path and treat clothing as an extension of character. The collection looks to Savile Row, a street long associated with precision and rigor, and interprets its codes through a contemporary lens.

The collaboration draws on Richard James’ archive and signature fabrics. It integrates finishes and construction details that reward close inspection. Each garment reflects careful attention to line and proportion. The collection maintains structure and formal presence while aiming for a lighter, more natural wearing experience.

One of the key pieces in the collection is the Burlington Jacket, a favorite of Toby Lamb, Design Director at Richard James. The jacket represents the shared vision behind the project and captures the British firm’s approach to tailoring. Its fabric combines wool and linen, selected for its ability to perform across seasons.

The silhouette sharpens the profile while retaining a soft shoulder. This balance creates presence without rigidity. A classic Prince of Wales check introduces texture and depth. The pattern remains visible upon close inspection and integrates smoothly into the overall design.

MANGO brings its contemporary vision and global perspective to the collaboration, resulting in a collection defined by structure, material, and precise tailoring for the modern man.