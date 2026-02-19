Palomo Presents Fall Winter 2026 ‘Limbo’ Collection

Palomo presents Fall Winter 2026, Limbo, as a study of the in-between. The collection occupies a shifting present where earlier identities fade and the future has yet to take form. It frames transformation as an immediate condition. Former personas and defining places recede into memory while a new direction begins to take shape. Limbo treats uncertainty as a space of potential.

Fall Winter 2026 also marks ten years for the house and signals its relocation to Madrid. The move introduces a sharper urban perspective shaped by social observation and daily life in a larger city. This context informs the collection’s direction and defines a more grounded and contemporary Palomo man.

The season centers on presence and the ritual of getting dressed. Dressing operates as an intentional act rooted in pleasure and self-awareness. Clothing serves as a vehicle for self-affirmation and, at times, resistance.

Ambiguity guides the tone of the collection. Melancholy carries force. Opulence reveals vulnerability. Romance generates tension. These qualities exist side by side and create a charged atmosphere. Defiance anchors the message. The brand pursues radical self-discovery and accepts uncertainty as part of growth. Limbo positions the unknown as an active condition that requires resolve.

Printed silks and lustrous satins appear alongside British wools such as houndstooth and Prince of Wales check. These materials structure the collection’s visual direction. Structured knits expand the fabric range and introduce asymmetrical silhouettes that approach architectural form.

Handcrafted silk fringe produced in Cantillana, Sevilla, runs throughout the collection as a recurring element. Prints reinterpret the traditional Manila shawl. Pixelation reshapes the motif and filters it through a contemporary lens. These elements extend to shoes developed in collaboration with Castellanos for the season.