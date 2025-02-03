Dressing Up: System Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Fashion brand SYSTEM presented its Fall Winter 2025 collection, At the Very Moment, at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris. The collection takes inspiration from the childhood experience of exploring parents’ wardrobes, capturing the curiosity and admiration that shape early impressions of style. Through approximately 335 ready-to-wear and accessory pieces, SYSTEM reconstructs classic elements, layering traditional tailoring with contemporary fabrications and updated proportions.

This season’s approach to menswear emphasizes familiar patterns reimagined with modern versatility. Gingham and glen check – hallmarks of heritage tailoring – appear across outerwear, shirting, and accessories, reinforcing a sense of refinement while maintaining a connection to past generations. A notable motif throughout the collection is the use of vintage tie-inspired prints, rendered on fluid silk shirts and lightweight scarves.

Textiles play a crucial role in SYSTEM’s reinterpretation of menswear staples. Outerwear is crafted in heavy wool fabrics in shades of brown, camel, and khaki, delivering structured silhouettes that balance warmth and movement. Meanwhile, contrasting elements emerge through the introduction of sheer fabrics in muted pastels, including pink, lavender, and mint, softening the collection’s otherwise traditional color palette. Luxurious materials such as alpaca wool, suede, and velvet add depth to knitwear and tailored separates, reinforcing a tactile approach to layering.

The System Fall Winter 2025 collection was unveiled in the Gallery of Mineralogy, a fitting choice for a season rooted in themes of memory and transformation. A mirrored Cabinet of Curiosity installation served as a focal point, designed to evoke introspection and invite guests to engage with the collection’s underlying narrative.

A key collaboration this season comes through SYSTEM’s partnership with BARACUTA, the British heritage brand renowned for its Harrington jackets. The collaboration introduces five exclusive styles, including SYSTEM’s take on BARACUTA’s iconic G9 and G4 jackets. Modernized with studded detailing, layered constructions, and slightly reworked proportions, these pieces bridge classic outerwear craftsmanship with SYSTEM’s forward-thinking design ethos. Additional collaborative pieces include hooded zip-up jackets and accessories.