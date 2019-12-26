in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam

The handsome Alen stars in our latest exclusive story captured by Nicolas Lam

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam

Suit – Banxiaoxue
Trousers – Banxiaoxue
Shoes – 086 goods

Promising Alen stars in our brand new Glam Rock exclusive story captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Nicolas Lam, and styled byLiyujun. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Vinson Sum.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam

Blazer & Trousers – 086 goods
Shirt- Messy
Shoes – 086 goods

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam

Suit – Diaomao
Shoes – 086 goods

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam

Suit – Nuth
Shirt – Messy

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam

Suit – Diaomao
Shoes – 086 goods

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam

Suit – Banxiaoxue
Trousers – Banxiaoxue
Shoes – 086 goods

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam

Suit – Nuth
Shirt – Messy
Shoes – 086 goods

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam

Blazer & Trousers – 086 goods
Shirt- Messy

Photographer: Nicolas Lam – @nicolaslam
Stylist : Liyujun
Hair & Makeup Artist: Vinson Sum
Model: Alen

