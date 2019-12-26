MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam

Suit – Banxiaoxue
Trousers – Banxiaoxue
Shoes – 086 goods
Promising Alen stars in our brand new Glam Rock exclusive story captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Nicolas Lam, and styled byLiyujun. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Vinson Sum.
Blazer & Trousers – 086 goods
Shirt- Messy
Shoes – 086 goods
Suit – Diaomao
Shoes – 086 goods
Suit – Nuth
Shirt – Messy
Photographer: Nicolas Lam – @nicolaslam
Stylist : Liyujun
Hair & Makeup Artist: Vinson Sum
Model: Alen