Standing Out in a Crowd: Customizing Your Own Clothes

Ever since you were a child, you wanted to be a fashion designer and create your own clothes. You used to think of inventive ways to wear everything from your school uniform to your Sunday best. Unfortunately, there are tons of people out there with the same passion.

The fashion industry is one of the world’s most sought-after professions. It allows people who love clothes to have fun, make money, and express themselves. If you are thinking of launching a fashion line, there are a few things you can do to make sure you are not ignored.

Identify Your Style

Do you or your significant other have a very long beard? Do you like vintage styles in both clothing and furniture? Do you were glasses even though your eyesight is 20/20? Although you may be loath to admit it, you may be a hipster, and your style of clothing will be marketed to that demographic.

Are you a young person who loves to go clubbing? do you choose clothes based on how much of your body you get to show off? If so, you will want to market your clothing to others in your age group and advertise it primarily through social media.

Start Small

Before you go to the fabric store and spend your life savings, you will want to think of a cheap simple way to introduce yourself to the public. You may want to consider making a customized t-shirt.

You can sell your t-shirt on an online site that specializes in printing t-shirts on demand. You will not need a warehouse, a printer, or even a deal with a shipper. The on-demand company will take care of all that for you. You can focus all your energies on designing the perfect shirt.

If you are interested in designing fashions that are geared towards mature women, you may want to offer a line of shirts that have inspirational quotes about getting older printed on them. If you think teenagers will be more inclined to wear your fashions, you may want to have T-shirts that reference popular film or television show characters. If you believe educated young urbanites will buy your clothing, you may want to think up something sarcastic or political.

You can also make a shirt with your company logo on it. A good logo should be clean and to the point. the most successful logos use different shades of the same color such as the one used by PayPal.

Know Where to Advertise

Once you have designed your shirt, you will want to let people know about it. You will want to find things like Facebook groups that are geared towards the demographic you are trying to reach. For example, if you think most of your customers will be people who are over 55, you should join a Facebook group for people who are over 55 and post a link to your T-shirt shop there.

When your t-shirt takes off and people start to know who you are, you can begin introducing your main clothing line to the public. By that time people will have a sense of your style. When you have branded yourself successfully, the people you are designing for will want to wear your fashions.

Images from Glam Rock by Nicolas Lam – See the full story here