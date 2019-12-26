in Daan van der Deen, Derek Chadwick, Fresh Faces, Jaden Smith, Jarrod Scott

WEEK ON IG: JADEN SMITH, JORGE LOPEZ, JARROD SCOTT…

JADEN SMITH, JORGE LOPEZ, JARROD SCOTT and DEREK CHADWICK are only a few of the guys to follow from last week’s best IG moments:

jaden smith
Last week of the decade with Instagram stars such as Jaden Smith and Jorge Lopez as well as models on the rise Victor Pinheiro, Addis Miller, Khaled Amri, Aria Kaltun and Corey Campbell among other. 

Christmas and holiday spirit was also with top models Jarrod Scott and Daan Van Der Deen. In addition to MMSCENE cover star Derek Chadwick we are spotlighting new faces on the scene you should already be follow. 

Scroll down for the best of last week’s Instagram moments: 

taryl boothe

Merry Christmas everyone🎄 from me to you😂 hope everyone’s had a blessed day, feeling very appreciative and grateful… enjoy ✨” @tarylboothe

@beto_urbanoo Beach 🇧🇷” @iamvictorpinheiro_

Daniël van der Deen

Can’t wait to be back in Holland next week 🎄✨” @danielvanderdeen

addis miller

Merry Christmas you filthy animals, whether you celebrate it or not. Have an Amazing day 🤪💙🙌🏽” @addismiller

Heating it up in the cold north😄 w/ @boohoomanofficial” @fjohnsonn

wild 🦁” @khaledamri

Too damn hot bro🥵🚨☀️” @kragba.lenny

“🥶” @ariakaltun

derek chadwick

by davis bates” @derekchadwick

Mirror mirror” @ebeneze__b

It’s A Cozy Adventure, Who’s Coming?👀” @imcoreycampbell

me for @dior. so beyond grateful and blessed to be concluding this year with such a special project. this year has been filled with so much beauty, strengthening pain, and i’ve experienced so much growth within myself–– pushing my needle, trusting my path, each day creating a life worth truly living. happiness has masked itself over all darkness, allowing me to drift through this life gracefully and at ease. confident that i don’t have all the answers. i’m figuring it all out, as are you. the world is yours, just believe.” @okdeon

jaden smith

@fender Thank You For Helping Us Donate All These Amazing Guitars To The Kids At @sbevflint In Flint Michigan, It Means The World.” @c.syresmith

思考等下吃什麼” @red_light_fading

skinny boys club” @cuxtwho

@dafa_george

Ni tan malo 👾” @jorgelopez_as photo ©giuseppefalla

Merry Christmas everyone I Spent Mine diving in the ocean with @k8osm8os and Tim grabbing our Xmas dinners we all caught two huge crays each 🦞🦞🦞🦞🦞🦞 #freediving #diving #ocean” @jarrodscott

How Christmas Eve should be spent🍬🍭🎮” @_tristanjones

“#vibes” @flanz930

off duty

