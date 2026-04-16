Moncler Taps Jamie Dornan to Lead Summer 2026 Campaign

Jamie Dornan leads Moncler “Have a Puffy Summer” campaign, introducing the brand’s signature puffiness into warmer months through a lighter seasonal direction. The project defines Summer 2026 through layered construction adapted for outdoor settings and shifting weather conditions. Garments take on soft, sculptural forms shaped by volume, with padded structures refined to reduce weight.

The campaign builds its visual language through a controlled setting where Dornan interacts with sculptural elements. Inflatable-like animal figures, created by designer Andy Hillman and his team, appear throughout the imagery. An octopus, whale, lobster, seahorse, crab, and flamingo move through each scene, matched to the palette of the garments.

Dornan appears in looks that emphasize proportion and texture, positioned within an environment where garments and set elements operate together. He addresses the shift directly: “There’s something really interesting about taking what Moncler’s known for and shifting it into summer. You still get that sense of warmth and puffiness, just in a lighter, more relaxed way. The whole campaign has this real sense of joy and playfulness.”

The men’s collection develops through a layered system built for transition. A palette of scarlet red, yellow, blue, burgundy, and neutrals defines the season. Materials include lightweight nylon, denim, chambray blends, and cotton poplin, selected to support movement and adaptability. Outer layers consist of gilets, windbreakers, field jackets, and hooded shirt jackets, each designed to provide coverage while maintaining a streamlined form.

Base pieces expand the range of looks through relaxed trousers, shorts, bowling shirts, striped polos, and graphic T-shirts. Accessories extend the visual direction, with bucket hats and beanies completing each outfit. The collection relies on layering, where each element contributes to a flexible system that adjusts across conditions.

Moncler extends the campaign into physical space through a series of installations. During Milan Design Week, a large-scale octopus appears at 10 Corso Como from April 16 to 28, accompanied by mannequins styled in the Summer 2026 collection. In Seoul, the project continues from May 1 to 3 in the Seongsu district, where the animal figures form an immersive environment alongside the garments. Additional activations take place across mainland China, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Paris, and Miami, each presenting the campaign through large-scale sculptural forms placed within urban settings. Moncler Collection Summer 2026 is available in selected stores and online.