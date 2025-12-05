Moussa Ndiaye in Borrowed Freedom MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Gregorio Alessandrini captures Borrowed Freedom for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES with model Moussa Ndiaye in Milan, with Alessio Panichi assisting. The city defines the story through its light, textures, and unpolished corners. Ndiaye maintains a steady presence, and Alessandrini notes how each setting shapes the images. The editorial builds a clear contrast between different atmospheres. Each frame shows a place that gives a moment of freedom while reminding us how quickly that moment can pass.

Stylist Anna Sarr defines the visual rhythm with looks that shift between softness and edge. Makeup artist Michela Dragone and hair stylist Fujiwara Takahashi work on the story. Clothing throughout the story includes American Vintage, Timberland, Alchetipo, Stetson, Versace, MSCHF, Cortigiani, Moncler, Pierre Louis Mascia, Prada, Leonardo Valentini, Tod’s, Harmont & Blaine, Alessandro Enriquez, Bleue Burnham, Lauren Rubinski, and Darkai. Explore the full Borrowed Freedom story with Moussa Ndiaye for MMSCENE below:

Photographer: Gregorio Alessandrini

Assistant photographer: Alessio Panichi

Model: Moussa Ndiaye

Stylist: Anna Sarr

Makeup Artist: Michela Dragone

Hair Stylist: Fujiwara Takahashi

Wardrobe provided by: Maximilian Linz, S2BPress, Ploom PR, E Plus E Studio