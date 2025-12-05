in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

Moussa Ndiaye in Borrowed Freedom MMSCENE Exclusive

Gregorio Alessandrini teams up with stylist Anna Sarr and model Moussa Ndiaye for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Moussa Ndiaye in Borrowed Freedom
Total look: Alessandro Enriquez

Photographer Gregorio Alessandrini captures Borrowed Freedom for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES with model Moussa Ndiaye in Milan, with Alessio Panichi assisting. The city defines the story through its light, textures, and unpolished corners. Ndiaye maintains a steady presence, and Alessandrini notes how each setting shapes the images. The editorial builds a clear contrast between different atmospheres. Each frame shows a place that gives a moment of freedom while reminding us how quickly that moment can pass.

Stylist Anna Sarr defines the visual rhythm with looks that shift between softness and edge. Makeup artist Michela Dragone and hair stylist Fujiwara Takahashi work on the story. Clothing throughout the story includes American Vintage, Timberland, Alchetipo, Stetson, Versace, MSCHF, Cortigiani, Moncler, Pierre Louis Mascia, Prada, Leonardo Valentini, Tod’s, Harmont & Blaine, Alessandro Enriquez, Bleue Burnham, Lauren Rubinski, and Darkai. Explore the full Borrowed Freedom story with Moussa Ndiaye for MMSCENE below:

Jacket, T-shirt, Jeans: American Vintage, Shoes: Timberland
Moussa Ndiaye in Borrowed Freedom
Accessories: Bleue Burnham, Lauren Rubinski, Darkai
Total look: Moncler
Total look: Cortigiani
Moussa Ndiaye in Borrowed Freedom
Jacket & Pants: Leonardo Valentini, Necklace: Versace
Accessories: Bleue Burnham, Lauren Rubinski, Darkai
Suit: Alchetipo, Gloves: Setson, Necklace: Versace
Moussa Ndiaye in Borrowed Freedom
Total look: Alessandro Enriquez
Suit: Pierre Louis Mascia, Socks & Moccasins: Prada
Accessories: Bleue Burnham, Lauren Rubinski, Darkai
Jacket & Pants: Leonardo Valentini, Necklace: Versace
Moussa Ndiaye in Borrowed Freedom
Total look: Cortigiani
Suit: Alchetipo, Gloves: Setson, Necklace: Versace, Shoes: MSCHF
Knitwear & Trousers: Harmont & Blaine, Hat: Setson

Photographer: Gregorio Alessandrini
Assistant photographer: Alessio Panichi
Model: Moussa Ndiaye
Stylist: Anna Sarr
Makeup Artist: Michela Dragone
Hair Stylist: Fujiwara Takahashi
Wardrobe provided by: Maximilian Linz, S2BPress, Ploom PR, E Plus E Studio

