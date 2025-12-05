adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria Present SS26 Collection

adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria present the SS26 collection with a clear focus on form, proportion, and cultural depth. Chavarria shapes the direction through expressive silhouettes and direct visual cues, while adidas Originals contributes its familiar design language.

Oversized proportions define the apparel range. Dense fabrics, firm shapes, and concentrated detailing guide the collection’s tone. The Chavarria Mockneck introduces this approach with heavy cotton fleece, stacked embroidered Trefoils, and a high-density print of Chavarria’s name along the collar. The Chavarria Chicano Sweatshirt brings a personal layer to the lineup through embroidered CHICANO lettering, a puff-printed eagle on the chest, and a woven Trefoil with a Mexican flag applique across the back.

The Chavarria Halfzip combines cotton fleece and satin overlays, reinforced with rose embroidery that reflects the designer’s visual identity. The Satin Bomber continues the emphasis on volume with a padded satin twill silhouette, shaped with metal zippers and logo pullers. A limited-edition Leather Bomber advances the athletic influence of the collection with applied 3-Stripes and contrast piping. The Chavarria Zip-Off Pant adds convertible structure to the season, offering layered textures and oversized fits that match the designer’s bold approach to form.

Footwear follows the same direction, with firm lines and elevated materials creating continuity across the collection. The Chavarria Forum Boot arrives in mid and low versions, shaped through a sculpted profile, a premium leather upper rooted in Forum design, and archival adidas tooling. A high-traction outsole supports movement, while reinforced toe and heel caps strengthen durability.

The Chavarria Forum introduces a cleaner silhouette with a premium leather upper, a rose-marked tongue, and laces finished with Chavarria aglets. Gold foil insignia on the side panel and a tonal print strap support the partnership’s focus on controlled detail. The Chavarria Jabbar Low returns in four colorways with a premium leather upper and gold-foiled KAREEM and WILLY callouts on the opposing shoes. A molded leather sockliner reinforces the structure. The folded tongue carries the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar logo on the front and Chavarria branding on the back, forming a direct link between eras of adidas design and Chavarria’s contemporary perspective.

Willy Chavarria describes the collection through themes of tension, movement, and earned strength. “This is about the beautiful tension between where we come from and where we’re destined to go. It blends grit with a refined athletic elegance, mixed with toughness and dignity. A uniform for anyone who had to earn their place in the world.”

The SS26 campaign centers identity and cultural presence through an all-Latino cast and crew. Shot at a Boys and Girls Club in Mexico City, the campaign builds its visual direction around movement, personal expression, and references to Chicano culture through Chavarria’s point of view.

The adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria SS26 collection arrives on December 12 at select adidas stores, the adidas CONFIRMED app and website, the Willy Chavarria website, and select retailers.