New Romantics MMSCENE Exclusive by David Suárez

Photographer David Suárez joins Colin Cox, Chance Embry, and Juan Martin Heredia for New Romantics, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive, a study in masculine sensitivity shaped through controlled gestures, soft focus, and restrained emotion. Creative and art direction by Gregorio Cayetano guides the shoot’s intimate tone, while stylist Paulina Torre Bores assembles a wardrobe featuring Gucci, Dior, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Saint Laurent, Tten, and Gregorio Cayetano. Makeup by Alberto Pérez and hair by Verónica Cejudo hold the cast between clarity and warmth, supported by styling assistant Alejandra Belmont and production from Torre Agency. Floral work by Andrés Albarrán adds gentle structure to the editorial’s visual flow.

Suárez frames the models with a focus on stillness, hands, breath, and subtle shifts form the editorial’s primary language. The direction leans into softness as a form of strength, echoing a thought from Virginia Woolf that underscores the concept: “For Love… has two faces… yet, so strictly are they joined together that you cannot separate them.” New Romantics moves within that duality, pairing softened settings with controlled emotion to shape a vision of modern romanticism.

Models: Colin Cox, Chance Embry, Juan Martin Heredia

Photographer: David Suárez

Styling: Paulina Torre Bores

Creative & Art Direction, Execution: Gregorio Cayetano

Makeup: Alberto Pérez

Hair: Verónica Cejudo

Styling Assistant: Alejandra Belmont

Flower Arrangements: Andrés Albarrán for Storia Floral

Production: Torre Agency