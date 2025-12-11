in Editorial, Exclusive, Ford Models, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Storm Models, Wiener Models

New Romantics MMSCENE Exclusive by David Suárez

A story shaped by David Suárez and styled by Paulina Torre Bores brings together Colin Cox, Chance Embry, and Juan Martin Heredia in our latest exclusive.

New Romantics by David Suárez
CHANCE Total look: Gucci, COLIN Total look: Gucci, JUAN MARTIN Sweater: Gucci, Belt: Saint Laurent, Trousers: Gregorio Cayetano, Slippers: Gucci

Photographer David Suárez joins Colin Cox, Chance Embry, and Juan Martin Heredia for New Romantics, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive, a study in masculine sensitivity shaped through controlled gestures, soft focus, and restrained emotion. Creative and art direction by Gregorio Cayetano guides the shoot’s intimate tone, while stylist Paulina Torre Bores assembles a wardrobe featuring Gucci, Dior, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Saint Laurent, Tten, and Gregorio Cayetano. Makeup by Alberto Pérez and hair by Verónica Cejudo hold the cast between clarity and warmth, supported by styling assistant Alejandra Belmont and production from Torre Agency. Floral work by Andrés Albarrán adds gentle structure to the editorial’s visual flow.

Suárez frames the models with a focus on stillness, hands, breath, and subtle shifts form the editorial’s primary language. The direction leans into softness as a form of strength, echoing a thought from Virginia Woolf that underscores the concept: “For Love… has two faces… yet, so strictly are they joined together that you cannot separate them.” New Romantics moves within that duality, pairing softened settings with controlled emotion to shape a vision of modern romanticism.

Shirt & Sweater: Gucci
Shirt & Tie: Gucci
New Romantics by David Suárez
JUAN MARTIN Total look: Dior, CHANCE Total look: Dior
Tank top & Briefs: Calvin Klein
Shirt & Sweater: Gucci
New Romantics by David Suárez
Total looks: Lacoste
Blazer & Scarf: Gregorio Cayetano
Shirt & Trousers: Gregorio Cayetano, Slippers: Gucci, Ring: Tten
Blouse, Vest, & Trousers: Gregorio Cayetano
New Romantics by David Suárez
CHANCE Total look: Gucci
Total looks: Lacoste
Sweater: Lacoste
New Romantics by David Suárez
Vest: Lacoste

Models: Colin Cox, Chance Embry, Juan Martin Heredia
Photographer: David Suárez
Styling: Paulina Torre Bores
Creative & Art Direction, Execution: Gregorio Cayetano
Makeup: Alberto Pérez
Hair: Verónica Cejudo
Styling Assistant: Alejandra Belmont
Flower Arrangements: Andrés Albarrán for Storia Floral
Production: Torre Agency

