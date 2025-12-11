Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2026 Menswear Featuring Aaron Shandel

For the Pre-Fall 2026 menswear collection, Ferragamo enlists Aaron Shandel as the face of the season, a model whose international presence and versatility perfectly align with Maximilian Davis’s vision.

Nautical Roots and Modern Refinement

Davis’s menswear offering for Pre-Fall 2026 is an exercise in elegant restraint and subtle complexity. Drawing from the house’s 1920s Hollywood heritage, the collection channels the effortless sophistication of that era through a distinctly contemporary lens. Nautical stripes and archival prints are introduced across relaxed knitwear and tailored shirting, referencing the maritime codes that have long inspired Ferragamo. The result is a wardrobe that feels both timeless and relevant,anchored by the idea of the ocean as a conduit for new beginnings and creative exchange.

Tailoring with a Twist

Shandel’s presence brings a dynamic energy to the collection’s tailored pieces. Sailor collars and mandarin necklines appear on crisp shirts, while high-waisted sailor trousers and low-slung pencil skirts offer a fresh take on classic menswear shapes. Cotton is explored in a range of weights and finishes, from pure, structured shifts to softly gathered silhouettes. The collection’s palette moves confidently between bold, Caribbean-inspired color blocking and more muted, earthy tones, each piece designed for versatility and ease.

Footwear and Accessories: Subtle Statements

In footwear, Ferragamo introduces sleek lace-ups and deconstructed loafers, each finished with thoughtful details such as gathered leather and Gancini hardware. The pointed-toe slingback, a house signature, is reimagined in new textures and colors for men, while satin pumps and sculptural heels nod to Art Deco influences. Accessories are similarly refined: the Hug and double Gancini flap bags appear in elongated, East-West proportions, while woven leather hobo bags and grosgrain Soft Hugs showcase the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship.

Crafting a Global Narrative

Aaron Shandel’s modeling journey, spanning New York, Paris, Milan, London, Barcelona, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Lisboa, Los Angeles, and Stockholm, parallels the global spirit of Ferragamo’s Pre-Fall 2026 menswear. His ability to embody diverse aesthetics and moods makes him the ideal protagonist for a collection that celebrates movement, connection, and the enduring allure of classic tailoring reimagined for today.

Now based in London, Aaron Shandel’ representation spans the world’s leading agencies: Wilhelmina New York and Wilhelmina London anchor his presence in two of fashion’s most influential cities, while Bananas Models in Paris, Why Not Model Management in Milan, and View Management in Barcelona extend his influence across Europe’s style capitals. Further afield, Shandel is represented by Kult Model Agency South Africa in Cape Town, Le Management in Copenhagen and Stockholm, M4 Models in Hamburg, We Are Models in Lisboa, and VISION Los Angeles. This network not only underscores his international appeal but also mirrors the cross-continental inspiration at the heart of Ferragamo’s collection.

Conclusion: Menswear with Purpose and Presence

Ferragamo’s Pre-Fall 2026 menswear, as interpreted by Maximilian Davis and brought to life by Aaron Shandel, is a study in refined masculinity and cosmopolitan ease. Each piece speaks to the power of subtle detail, expert construction, and the confidence that comes from knowing one’s place in a global narrative. For the modern man, whether navigating city streets or distant shores, this is a collection designed to inspire, connect, and endure.

Discover more of the Ferragamo Pre Fall 2026 lookbook starring Aaron Shandel in our gallery:

