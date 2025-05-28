Courrèges Presents Spring Summer 2026 Pre-Collection

Courrèges opens Spring Summer 2026 by stepping into the rhythm of Parisian streets. Nicolas Di Felice positions the pre-collection far from controlled sets, choosing reflections found in mirrors on corners, stairwells, and storefronts instead. Influenced by the “Mirrors of Paris” selfie trend, the brand invites its cast to document themselves. Through their lenses, Courrèges garments appear against tiled passageways, metal fencing, and the worn textures of the city, offering a portrait shaped by movement, light, and self-direction.

While the method feels casual, the collection doesn’t lose its structure. Di Felice focuses on modularity across men’s pieces, bringing together tailored finishes with the flexibility of performance wear. A trench coat belt shows up in unexpected places, on the waist of tight lycra trousers, looped through the chest of a blouson, or flattened into shoulder straps on cropped tops. These details cross-reference traditional menswear but also pull in cues from sport and utility.

Silhouettes stay sharp without feeling heavy. The 1964 Courrèges cap sleeve returns on short-sleeve polo-style tees, giving structure to an otherwise relaxed cut. Boxy football jerseys carry a uniform edge, while tweed pieces add subtle texture without formality. Accessories and footwear follow the same direction. Lightweight construction and low profiles keep the collection grounded, built for walking, not just posing.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Color defines the tone without pulling focus. Di Felice avoids loud contrasts and instead leans into quiet hues: translucent mint, pale pink, and soft beige. These colors suggest heat, motion, and ease.

Rather than rely on a campaign shoot, Courrèges lets its cast lead the visuals. The frames capture graffiti, public signage, and accidental lighting. The results feel unfiltered but never unfinished. These are moments, shot in passing, that bring the collection into the world it’s meant to move through. Nicolas Di Felice continues to work with Courrèges codes while refusing to treat them as fixed rules.