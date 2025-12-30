in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Soft Positions MMSCENE Exclusive by Federico Fernandez

Simon Baril, Nacho Perez, and Joaco Diaz captured by Federico Fernandez with styling by Pia Fellay for MMSCENE.

Captured by Federico Fernandez in Buenos Aires and featuring new faces Simon Baril, Nacho Perez, and Joaco Diaz, Soft Positions unfolds as a restrained editorial for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES centered on proximity, balance, and quiet presence. The images move through composed pauses where bodies share space with intention, guided by styling from Pia Fellay. Hair and makeup by Igna Mora maintain a clear and natural finish.

The editorial holds an intimate rhythm shaped by minimal gesture and controlled interaction between the models, all represented by Sun Models Management. Pieces from Ginebra Man, Alfin Varón, and Saint Luky support the overall mood.

Photography: Federico Fernandez
Styling: Pia Fellay
Hair & MUA: Igna Mora
Models: Simon Baril, Nacho Perez, Joaco Diaz
Agency: Sun Models Management

