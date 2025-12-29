BTS Member V Introduces TYPE 非 Through Concept Preview 1

BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) has released Concept Preview 1 for his second solo photobook, titled V ‘TYPE 非’. The video introduces the project and confirms that pre-orders will open on December 31, 2025.

The preview centers on a physical installation made of stacked vintage CRT televisions arranged inside a dark room. The screens display distorted video loops of V. The footage appears grainy and low-resolution, rendered in black-and-white and muted tones. The images glitch and fragment.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Midway through the video, a large white Hanja character “非” appears on screen. The character translates to “not” or “against”. The video ends on a black screen with white text announcing the pre-order schedule: “2025.12.31. 11AM (KST)”. No further information regarding the photobook’s contents, format, or editions appears in the clip.

At this stage, details around TYPE remain limited. Information regarding page count, editions, release date, and distribution has not yet been disclosed. Official platforms are expected to share further updates following the initial preview rollout.

V’s first solo photobook, TYPE 1, released in 2024, was issued as a complete physical publication through HYBE and Weverse Shop. The release centered on a 224-page large-format photobook and arrived as a packaged set that also included photo cards, postcards, stickers, and a folded poster. The photographs were taken during a period of travel and personal downtime and presented as a standalone visual project.