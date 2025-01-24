in Editorial, Exclusive, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: SoHo Stroll by Aldrin Del Carmen

Photographer and stylist Aldrin Del Carmen teams up with model Denis Jovanovic for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

DSQ2 Underwear, Brunello Cucinelli Coat

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer and stylist Aldrin Del Carmen collaborates with model Denis Jovanovic on an engaging story titled “SoHo Stroll.” Shot on location in SoHo, New York, the story captures the vibrant energy of urban life.

Denis, represented by Two Management and Tank Agency, wears a selection of luxury pieces styled to reflect effortless city living. The looks feature standout designs from CK Denim, Barni, DSQ2, Brunello Cucinelli, and Roberto Cavalli.

CK Denim Jacket and Pants, Boots Barni
Total look Armani
Roberto Cavalli Leather Archive
CK Denim Jacket and Pants, Boots Barni
DSQ2 Underwear, Brunello Cucinelli Coat
Roberto Cavalli Leather Archive
DSQ2 Underwear and Jeans, Brunello Cucinelli Coat
Photo and Style by: Aldrin Del Carmen
Location: SoHo – New York

Written by admin

