MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: SoHo Stroll by Aldrin Del Carmen

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer and stylist Aldrin Del Carmen collaborates with model Denis Jovanovic on an engaging story titled “SoHo Stroll.” Shot on location in SoHo, New York, the story captures the vibrant energy of urban life.

Denis, represented by Two Management and Tank Agency, wears a selection of luxury pieces styled to reflect effortless city living. The looks feature standout designs from CK Denim, Barni, DSQ2, Brunello Cucinelli, and Roberto Cavalli.

Location: SoHo – New York