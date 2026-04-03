Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior Enter LEGO for FIFA 2026

LEGO brings together four of football’s most recognized names for its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, placing Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior at the center of a new video titled Everyone Wants A Piece. The campaign focuses on the players themselves, translating their global presence into a series of LEGO interpretations that move between minifigures, articulated builds, and collectible sets.

Each player appears as a LEGO version, turning familiar faces into compact figures that retain key details from their on-pitch identities. Messi receives additional focus through a 1,427-piece wall art model that recreates his celebration pose.

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The campaign video places all four players within a shared scenario built around the LEGO FIFA World Cup Official Trophy set. Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior take turns adding pieces to the trophy, creating a sequence that reflects competition through a simple, direct action. The players then attempt to place their own figures on top of the completed structure, turning the moment into a playful contest.

This interaction mirrors each player’s position within the sport. Messi and Mbappé have already lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy, following their victories in 2022 and 2018. Ronaldo and Vinícius Júnior enter the campaign with a different perspective, approaching the tournament with the aim of securing their first title.

LEGO extends the campaign through a series of individual LEGO Editions sets dedicated to each player. These releases translate the identities of Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior into collectible objects, offering fans a direct connection to the figures featured in the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the project by pointing to the transformation of his career into a LEGO format. He described the experience as an opportunity to present his story through a different medium, alongside other players who define the current era of the sport. His remarks focus on how the sets allow fans to engage with football through construction, connecting athletic performance with a hands-on process.

Lionel Messi approached the project through the idea of repetition and experimentation. He connected LEGO play with the structure of football itself, where progress develops through attempts, adjustments, and outcomes. His perspective frames the sets as a way to revisit key moments from his career in a format that encourages interaction and interpretation.