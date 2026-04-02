Onitsuka Tiger x Versace Collaboration Launches Today

Italian luxury house Versace presents its Spring Summer 2026 collaboration with Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger through a campaign that focuses on the body in motion. The project launches today and builds on the House’s ongoing work with creatives who share a clear perspective on physical expression and discipline. The campaign frames this partnership through a study of form, energy, and tension.

Fashion photographer Frank Lebon captured the series with a raw and immediate visual language. The campaign highlights physical strength and controlled movement, shaping a direct connection between the garments, footwear, and the body.

In charge of art direction was Lina Kutsovskaya at BeGood Studios, with styling from Spencer Singer, set design by Lauren Nikrooz, and casting direction by Julia Lange. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shiori Takahashi, and makeup artist Yadim. Director of Photography Jack Webb. Stars of the campaign are Alvise Candida, Isaac Powell, Lexee Smith, Jordan Santamaria, Nele Jackson, and Abuk Yor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERSACE (@versace)

Versace first presented the footwear during its Spring Summer 2026 show in Milan, marking Dario Vitale’s first collection as Chief Creative Officer. The TAI-CHI silhouette anchors the collaboration and incorporates Italian materials selected for the project. Construction follows the processes developed at the Sanin Tottori factory, ensuring consistency in execution.

Double stitching reinforces the signature Onitsuka Tiger stripes, sharpening their structure. The Medusa emblem appears on the tongue through studded elements that introduce a clear reference to Versace. The upper undergoes washing or buffing, creating a worn surface that alters the finish and texture of each pair.

The presentation also introduced loafers produced in Italy as part of the collaboration. These designs extend the project beyond athletic footwear while maintaining the same construction focus. Each model reflects the exchange between Italian materials and Japanese manufacturing processes.

Versace and Onitsuka Tiger release the collection globally on April 2 through select Versace stores and the brand’s online platform.