Jalen Williams Fronts the Latest adidas x BAPE Collection

Jalen Williams takes the lead in the latest adidas x BAPE campaign, bringing his influence as a basketball player to a collection inspired by the sport’s relationship with streetwear. The collaboration draws from the late 1990s and early 2000s, when basketball culture played a significant role in shaping fashion beyond the court. Following their football-focused release earlier this year, adidas and BAPE return with a selection of sneakers, apparel and accessories centered on basketball.

Williams represents the collection’s connection to contemporary basketball culture. Through his involvement, adidas and BAPE place a new generation of players within a visual identity that references an earlier era of the sport. His presence reflects the relationship between athletic performance and personal style, which continues to influence how basketball clothing reaches audiences outside the game.

The collection draws heavily from BAPE’s COLOR CAMO pattern, particularly the purple variations associated with the Japanese label’s early-2000s collections. The recognizable camouflage appears throughout the release, establishing a connection between the footwear and apparel. Purple accents also feature prominently, giving the individual pieces a consistent visual direction.

Among the main releases is the adidas Crazy Energy+, one of the newer performance models from adidas Basketball. BAPE updates the silhouette with an all-over metallic COLOR CAMO SILVER finish, bringing its recognizable graphic treatment to the technical sneaker. A knitted lace overlay features the letters “WGM,” an abbreviation of “World Gone Mad,” while two interchangeable lace options provide additional styling possibilities.

The Crazy Energy+ connects the collaboration directly to basketball footwear, with its performance-oriented construction supporting the collection’s athletic references. BAPE’s metallic camouflage treatment introduces a distinctive appearance that carries the collection’s graphic identity into the sneaker category.

The clothing selection continues the basketball theme through silhouettes associated with casual and varsity dressing. A black varsity jacket features purple detailing, gold studs and a large chenille “World Gone Mad” graphic across the back. The design incorporates familiar elements of basketball-related fashion while introducing BAPE’s established lettering and colors.

A purple reversible mesh hoodie provides another key piece. One side features the COLOR CAMO pattern and a tonal shark face on the hood, while the reverse displays an all-over STA print. Reversible Adibreak track pants accompany the hoodie, allowing the graphic treatment to extend across the outfit.

Additional pieces include a “World Gone Mad” warm-up top and a BABY MILO T-shirt, alongside a reversible beanie and BABY MILO basketball bag. These accessories introduce further references to BAPE’s graphic identity and its connection with basketball-inspired streetwear.

The campaign places Williams within this combination of performance footwear and casual clothing, using his presence to communicate the collection’s relationship with the sport. His involvement connects adidas Basketball’s technical direction with BAPE’s streetwear designs, bringing the two brands together through a recognizable figure from contemporary basketball.

The adidas x BAPE collection launches November 7 through the adidas CONFIRMED app, select retailers, BAPE STORE locations and BAPE website.