MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rylan by Vincent Calderon

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Rylan at The MGMT stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Vincent Calderon. In charge of styling and creative direction was Gerard Wilton, with grooming by Katrina Villegas.

For the session Rylan is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Marni, Jil Sander, Ami, Maison Kitsune, Junya Watanabe, all at Masons Official.

For more of the story continue below:

Top – Jil Sander

TROUSERS – OAMC

SneakerS – Vans

Shirt – Marni

Shorts – Ami

Shirt – Marni

Jacket – Stylists’ own

Top – Jil Sander

Pants – Jil Sander

SneakerS – Vans

Shirt – Jil Sander

Jacket – Maison Kitsune

Shirt – Jil Sander

Jacket – Maison Kitsune

Shorts – Junya Watanabe



TOTAL LOOK – AMI



TOTAL LOOK – MARNI