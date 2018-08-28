MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rylan by Vincent Calderon

The handsome Rylan at The MGMT stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Vincent Calderon. In charge of styling and creative direction was Gerard Wilton, with grooming by Katrina Villegas.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Rylan is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Marni, Jil Sander, Ami, Maison Kitsune, Junya Watanabe, all at Masons Official.

For more of the story continue below:

Top – Jil Sander
TROUSERS – OAMC
SneakerS – Vans

Shirt – Marni
Shorts – Ami

Shirt – Marni
Jacket – Stylists’ own

Top – Jil Sander
Pants – Jil Sander
SneakerS – Vans

Shirt – Jil Sander
Jacket – Maison Kitsune

Shirt – Jil Sander
Jacket – Maison Kitsune
Shorts – Junya Watanabe


TOTAL LOOK – AMI


TOTAL LOOK – MARNI

