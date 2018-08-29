Top Models Xu Meen & Sup Park Pose for Shin Sunhye

Pin 0 Shares

Top models XU MEEN and SUP PARK team up for a striking new W Korea magazine shoot captured by photographer SHIN SUNHYE. The story was published in magazines September 2018 edition, now on newsstands in Korea. Xu is represented by WHY NOT MODEL Management in Milan, while Sup is with Wilhelmina Models in New York.

Xu wearing a look from Maison Martin Margiela

Sup Park wearing the signature pieces from PRADA Fall Winter 2018 menswear collection

Sup wearing for W Korea piecees from Alexander McQuieen, Eremengildo Zegna Couture and Ports V

Sup posing for W Korea in a total look from BALENCIAGA Fall Winter 2018 collection.

Xu wearing signature pieces from Louis Vuitton menswear collection among other.

Xu wearing top from Givenchy and leather trousers from Valentino

Sup wearing pieces from the likes of Alexander McQueen, H&M and Valentino

Xu clad in a rain coat from Prada Fall Winter 2018 menswear collection – shop for PRADA on Matches Fashion



Photographer: Shin Sunhye @studioioo

Models: Sup Park and Xu Meen

Magazine – W KOREA September 2018: www.wkorea.com

ALL IMAGES © SHIN SUNHYE / W KOREA