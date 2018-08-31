Andrés Velencoso Covers The New Issue of Vis-À-Vis
Spanish supermodel ANDRES VELENCOSO SEGURA takes the cover of Vis-À-Vis magazine’s Fall 2018 issue. The supermodel was photographed for a relaxed session by photographer Borja de la Lama with styling from Arturo Argüelles.
Scroll down for more of the shoot:
Andres wearing a look from Dsquared2 for a casual outdoor shoot
Magazine Vis-À-Vis @revistavisavis
Model Andrés Velencoso Segura at Sight Management Studio
Photographer Borja de la Lama – www.borjadelalama.com
Stylist Arturo Argüelles
Makeup Artist Raquel Álvarez Díaz usign Chanel Beauty