It is double the supermodels for DESIGN SCENE’s September issue with ALINE WEBER and DAAN VAN DER DEEN joining forces for our revamped new issue. For DESIGN SCENE Magazine September 2018 issue cover story captured in NYC photographer ALEJANDRO CABEZUT teamed up with stylist MARISSA ELLISON and creative director GABRIEL RAY.

On the shared DESIGN SCENE cover Aline wears a total look from the TOM FORD fall collection while Daan is sporting a blazer from SAINT LAURENT and trousers from MAISON MARGIELA.

DESIGN SCENE September 2018 issue is out on Monday, September 3rd – pre order the digital version and receive our August/July issue for free (starring supermodels Amy Wesson and Yada Villaret in the cover stories).

Scroll down for both DESIGN SCENE September issue covers:

Aline’s solo cover features a dress from ELIE SAAB.

Photographer Alejandro Cabezut – www.acabezutphoto.com

Fashion Stylist Marisa Ellison

Creative Producer and Casting Director Gabriel Rey

Makeup Artist Jordan King at Mam Nyc

Hair Style Hikaru Hirano

Session Manicurist Isadora Rios at Mam Nyc

Photo Assistants Alejandra Vazquez, Davis Mccutcheon, Jesse Lee

Stylist Assistant Emily Benziger

Models Aline Weber at New York Models and Daan Van Der Deen at Soul Artist Management