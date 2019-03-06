Alpha Dia, Finnlay Davis & Tim Schuhmacher Model Boss SS19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Top models Alpha Dia, Finnlay Davis, and Tim Schuhmacher star in BOSS by Hugo Boss‘ Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of creative direction was Fabien Baron, with styling from Ludivine Poiblanc, and casting direction by Michelle Lee. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Diane Kendal.





Photography © Craig McDean for Boss

