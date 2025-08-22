Gucci’s Summer 2025 campaign, under the creative vision of Artistic Director Riccardo Zanola, captures a new chapter of the house’s iconic GG monogram, setting it in motion against the vibrant backdrop of Cannes. The campaign stars Kit Butler, who currently holds the #01 position on the MMSCENE Top 30 Male Model List – a ranking determined by search and queries across more than a million monthly views on DSCENE’s network of web pages. Kit’s presence in this campaign is a testament to his influence and continued resonance within the industry, and his international modeling agency affiliations further underscore his global stature.

Photographed by Daniel Arnold, the campaign unfolds across sun-drenched streets and along the water’s edge, highlighting the effortless elegance and versatility of Gucci’s summer collection. In the first visual, Kit is seen on the beach, wearing a pale blue Gucci shirt paired with signature GG monogram accessories. The relaxed styling, courtesy of Fashion Editor and Stylist Virginie Benarroch, gives the look a sense of ease, while the iconic Gucci sunglasses and crossbody bag reinforce the brand’s codes. The styling is complemented by Benjamin Muller’s natural, tousled hair and Aurore Gibrien’s subtle makeup, creating a modern, approachable take on summer luxury. Arnold is known for his ongoing New York Series, depicting the humans of New York.

Kit Butler’s journey through the campaign continues with a striking image taken at dusk, where he stands in the surf dressed in a sharply tailored brown suit with satin lapels. The suit, slightly undone with the tie askew and shirt unbuttoned, hints at the carefree yet sophisticated spirit of the collection. In his hand, Kit carries the GG monogram travel bag – an unmistakable symbol of Gucci’s heritage- while the waves lap at his feet. The interplay of light and shadow, expertly captured by Arnold, brings a cinematic quality to the campaign, while the direction of Harrison Boyce ensures each frame feels dynamic and narrative-driven.

The campaign’s third key image finds Kit Butler in front of a pastel ice cream kiosk, holding two GG monogram suitcases, dressed in a black leather jacket and shorts. The juxtaposition of luxury travel accessories with a casual summer setting encapsulates the playful, exploratory mood of the collection. Set designer Vincent Olivieri’s choice of locations, from the bustling boardwalk to the tranquil shoreline, adds further texture and authenticity to the campaign, while casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro’s selection of Kit reinforces Gucci’s commitment to working with top talent.

Kit Butler’s agency affiliations reflect his international appeal and versatility: Soul Artist Management (New York), Bananas Models (Paris), Fashion Model Management (Milan), Next London (London, also his mother agency and home base), Brooks Modeling Agency (Amsterdam), Sight Management Studio (Barcelona), Boss Models Cape Town (Cape Town), Le Management (Copenhagen), and MIKAs (Stockholm). This global representation mirrors the cosmopolitan spirit of the Gucci campaign and the brand’s wide-reaching influence.

Discover the complete shoot in our gallery:

The Summer 2025 campaign is a celebration of movement, individuality, and the enduring allure of the GG monogram. Kit Butler’s effortless presence, paired with the creative direction of Riccardo Zanola and the collaborative work of a world-class team, positions this campaign as a standout in Gucci’s recent history. Each image tells a story of travel, style, and self-expression, connecting Gucci’s heritage with a new generation of fashion enthusiasts.

Discover the accompanying video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gucci – GG Obsession 2025 CampaignArtistic Director: Riccardo ZanolaPhotographer: Daniel Arnold Director: Harrison BoyceFashion Editor: Virginie BenarrochHair Stylist: Benjamin MullerMakeup Artist: Aurore GibrienCasting Director: Piergiorgio Del MoroSet Designer: Vincent Olivieri

For the women’s part of the shoot Gucci has enlisted supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski – see Gucci GG Monogram with Emrata on DSCENE.