PIERO MENDEZ COVERS MMSCENE #020
Top model Piero Mendez lands the cover of MMSCENE 020 with a shoot by Fashion Photographer and MMSCENE Magazine Art Director Igor Cvoro. In charge of the styling was Stefano Guerrini, with grooming by Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer. Production is work of Katarina Djoric, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic.
For the cover, Piero is wearing an entire look from No 21 Fall Winter 2017 Collection.
Photographer Igor Cvoro
Stylist Stefano Guerrini
Production Katarina Djoric
Casting Zarko Davinic
Grooming Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer
Stylist assistants Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, Paolo Santangelo
Model Laurie Harding at I Love Models Management
Retouching Luka Ukropina @lukau13retouch
