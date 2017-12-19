Top model Piero Mendez lands the cover of MMSCENE 020 with a shoot by Fashion Photographer and MMSCENE Magazine Art Director Igor Cvoro. In charge of the styling was Stefano Guerrini, with grooming by Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer. Production is work of Katarina Djoric, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic.



For the cover, Piero is wearing an entire look from No 21 Fall Winter 2017 Collection.

Photographer Igor Cvoro

Stylist Stefano Guerrini

Production Katarina Djoric

Casting Zarko Davinic

Grooming Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer

Stylist assistants Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, Paolo Santangelo

Model Laurie Harding at I Love Models Management

Retouching Luka Ukropina @lukau13retouch



