Honza Stiborek, Kohei Takabatake & Tre Samuels for Coach 1941 SS18

Models Honza Stiborek, Kohei Takabatake, and Tre Samuels star in Coach 1941‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Steven Meisel. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with art direction from Fabien Baron, and casting direction by Ashley Brokaw. Makeup is work of beauty artist Pat McGrath, with hair styling from Guido Palau.





