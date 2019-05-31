in Augusta Alexander, Barak Shamir, Corentin Huard, Derek Chadwick, Fresh Faces, Joao Knorr, Jon Kortajarena, Jonathan Bellini, Manu Rios, Matthew Noszka, Pietro Boselli, Rafael Miller, River Viiperi, Stephen James, Trevor Signorino

BEST OF MAY INSTAGRAMS: TRAVIS SCOTT, JON K, MALUMA, RAF MILLER and more…

From spring break to new projects mixed with some more vacations see who had the best Instagrams in the month of May.

augusta alexander

Best of May Instagram moments featuring model scene’s up and comers as well as top models but also a few of fashion’s favourite celebrities. We are starting with the promising Pablo Kaestli going to top models Matthew Noszka, Stephen James, Jon Kortajarena and Augusta Alexander as well as music superstars Travis Scott and Maluma! 

It has been a busy month of May on Instagram for everyone – scroll down for some of the best action after the jump:  

pablo kaestli

“Cornerstone” @pablo_kaestli

zsombor model

“Sorry guys it’s been a minute..I’ve been busy setting up this tent😬😝 #iamback •”  @zsombor_hajdu

rafa miller

“the harder it is, the more motivated I am” @rafaelmillerkeith powers

#WHATIFNETFLIX @keithpowersmale model instagram

“Speed it up 🛴” @sam.dezzmanu rios

“bloom” @manurios
maluma

“BIENVENIDOS AL 11:11 WORLD TOUR.. AÑO 2050 💚#1111WorldTour” @malumastephen james

@whoiselijah

travis scott

via © @travisscottjoao knorr

@joaoknorrelliott reeder

“Shred check.” @elliottreederjessey stevens

“Te quiero mami 🥺 @pacsun” @jaysteevie
pietro boselli

“A day of speed @goodwoodrrc”@pietrobosellijonathan bellini

“I was really looking for a caption, but i realized i have to wake up way too early… See you tmw #Milan and have a blessed night everyone ❤️✈️” @jouubelliniaugusta alexander

“BIG PROJECT SOON!!🙌🏼🇬🇧” @augusta_alexander
trevor signorino

“Rocky IV takes the title every time and don’t tell me otherwise 👊🏼” @trevorsiggs
moritz hau

“Grindin‘💪🏽 How do you rate my current shape from 1-10?🏆 I’m finally back at it guys🏋️‍♂️ After a few weeks without hitting the Gym probably eventually got back into my routine here in Manila🇵🇭 Let’s see what we can achieve here within the next months🚀” @moritz_hau
derek chadwick

“a frog took this” @derekchadwick
brandon good

“Just another day…” @goodbhaviorbarak shamir

“Nothing Between Me And My Calvins #CalvinKlein #MyCalvins #CalvinFamily @calvinklein” @itsbarakshamirmatthew noszka

“Drip too hard 🇨🇳” @matthew_noszkajon kortajarena

“Done for today! #AltaMar #HighSeas #netflix” @kortajarenajoncorentin huard

“USA” @corentinhuard

river viiperi

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to TRY just one more time. 🖤” @riverviiperi

New Guysoff duty

