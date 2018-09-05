RJ KING COVERS MMSCENE SEPTEMBER 2018

Pin 0 Shares



Top model RJ KING takes the second cover of MMSCENE Magazine September 2018 issue, with cover story captured in New York by photographer IGOR CVORO with styling from Odile Iturraspe at Wilhelmina Artists. For the cover RJ wears shirt from PRADA Fall 2018 Collection.

RJ is represented by Wilhelmina Models New York. Don’t miss the new issue out September 10th featuring exclusive interview with the top model. Pre-order HERE the September 2018 issue to receive a free digital copy of our August 2018 issue starring Xavier Serrano.

Photographer Igor Cvoro – www.igorcvoro.com

Stylist Odile Iturraspe at Wilhelmina Artists – odileiturraspe.com

Grooming Yukiko Tajima at See Management – www.yukikotajima.com

Model RJ King at Wilhelmina New York

PRE-ORDER $3.90 MMSCENE SEPTEMBER 2018 FT RJ KING