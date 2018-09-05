BEST OF IG: Xavier Serrano, Manu Rios, Jordan Torres…

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
36 Shares

manu rios

Best of last weeks Instagram’s with the last days of summer from Augusta Alexander, Manu Rios, Xavier Serrano, Manu Rios, Sean O’Pry, Cameron Dallas, Jhanelle Castillo, Elliot Meeten, Garrett Neff, Matthew Noszka, Jordan Torres, Mitch Baker, Neels Visser, Matt Law, Ernest Klimko, Barak Shamir, Christos Katsavo and Chad White among other.

Scroll down for more of the IG action from the last week:

augusta alexander

“Beast mode/on‼️” @augusta_alexander christian combs

“Christian 𝒟𝒾𝑜𝓇 @kingcombs

“G’day 😜” @official_hogue xavier serrano

@xserrano9 manu rios

“sand and tears” @manurios sean opry

“Labor Day Dog Parrot” @seanopry55 cameron dallas

“workin hard” @camerondallas jhanelle castillo

“Get u a man who can do both 😏 A freak in da sheets and a gent in the streets 🙄 LMAO! I already know @ninamariedaniele is embarrassed reading this post 😤🤣❤️💘😂💸 So much fun shooting for @jockey Holiday 👙🎄Thank you @luisfelixdirector for the awesome job and for always pushing for me! Love ya dude ❤️ #BTS #sugardaddy #Jockey#malemodel #fashion #model #fashion#love #HardWorkDedication” @jhanellecastillo elliot meeten

“Bathroom selfies 👍🏽 or 👎🏽?” @elliotmeeten garrett neff

“All kinds of cuts 🚫🧔🏻💇🏻‍♂️💪🏼🥐” @gwneff matthew noszka

“Ride n shine NYC 🗽” @matthew_noszka jordan torres

“work hard, talk less 🦍” @officialjt mitch baker

“Happy Labor Day! ☀️ 🥓” @mr_mitchbaker

“#distressed” @dillon_westbrock

“• ispirazione • #burningman2018 #burningman” @andreamarcaccini boss x michael jackson tshirt

“Quick stop in nyc for some meetings. Don’t forget that each day is a new beautiful beginning and opportunity to do whatever it is you desire, take control 🙂 thanks for the MJ piece @boss #BOSSxMichaelJackson link in bio” @neelsvisser

[Discover BOSS x MICHAEL JACKSON COLLECTION]

matt law

“I think it’s time to plan some more holidays. Where shall I go? 🌎🌴” @mattclaw ernest klimko

“🥀” @ernest_klimko

barak shamir

“New year , new look✔️” @itsbarakshamir christos katsavo

“Όπου βρεθώ κ όπου σταθώ 😁😂” @christos_katsavo chad white

“In my thoughts” @chadwhite21

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link