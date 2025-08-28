Tim Schuhmacher Fronts Ferragamo Fall-Winter 2025 Campaign

German model Tim Schuhmacher takes center stage in Ferragamo’s Fall Winter 2025 campaign, captured through the cinematic lens of Craig McDean. Represented by VNY Models in New York, Tim appears alongside Mariacarla Boscono, Awar Odhiang, and Apolline Rocco Fohrer in a series of striking visuals that revisit the language of Italian cinema.

The campaign, developed under the creative direction of Maximilian Davis, is staged as a sequence of evocative vignettes inspired by the Golden Age of film. McDean’s photography captures stolen moments of intimacy and longing, with Ferragamo’s designs positioned as protagonists in the narrative. Styled by Lotta Volkova, Tim embodies the contemporary elegance and refined masculinity that define Davis’ vision for the brand.

Menswear plays a vital role in the collection, and Tim is seen in some of its most essential pieces. The Tramezza shoe, meticulously crafted and rooted in Ferragamo’s shoemaking heritage, is reintroduced as a symbol of artisanal precision adapted for today. Tailoring, cut with architectural sharpness, frames his look with a balance of ease and formality, while the play of light and structure accentuates Ferragamo’s sophisticated codes.

Beyond footwear and tailoring, accessories also take the spotlight. The Hug and Soft bags, newly iterated in printed palms and fur-lined versions, expand the house’s vocabulary of icons. Within the cinematic narrative, these pieces underscore Davis’ intent to evolve the brand while honoring its heritage. For Tim, the campaign positions him not only as a model but as an actor in Ferragamo’s ongoing dialogue between past and present.

Produced in collaboration with Baron&Baron, with direction by Fabien Baron, the imagery achieves a layered depth, placing Ferragamo’s icons within an atmosphere of romance and cinematic intensity. Beauty direction came from Tom Walker (make-up), Virginie Moreira (hair), and Sara Ciuf (nails), ensuring a visual cohesion that mirrors the collection’s sharpness and emotional resonance.

For Tim Schuhmacher, whose career continues to expand internationally, the campaign marks another defining moment. His presence reflects the confidence and adaptability that have made him a standout in the industry, while Ferragamo’s cinematic vision amplifies his impact as one of today’s leading male models.