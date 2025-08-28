Ciao MMSCENE: Ally Beagent by Borislav Utjesinovic

The promising Ally Beagent stars in the newest edition of the Ciao MMSCENE portrait series, photographed in Milan by photographer Borislav Utjesinovic. He also sat down with our Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic for an exclusive interview as part of the feature. The portrait series continues to spotlight new faces discovered during Milan Fashion Week, presenting emerging talent through imagery and conversation.

Ally was first scouted a year ago, and in this interview he reflects on his path so far while discussing his future plans. He is represented by Models 1 in London, Fashion Model Management in Milan, and Soul Artist Mgmt in New York. With this feature, he joins the growing list of rising names presented in Ciao MMSCENE, following Oliver Robertson, Chazz Moon, Artur Costa, Kosse Diao, Stefano Scholtens, and Filippo Pulze. Each installment in the series underscores the magazine’s focus on identifying the next generation of faces shaping the modeling scene.

Model Ally Beagent – @b_ally.55

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic