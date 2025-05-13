Cooper Koch Stars in Calvin Klein Summer Campaign

Cooper Joseph Koch steps into the spotlight as the new face of Calvin Klein’s Summer Essentials campaign, photographed by Mert Alas. The campaign, shot poolside and under the midday sun, showcases Koch in the brand’s signature cotton briefs and tanks.

Set against a backdrop of sun-drenched concrete and shimmering water, the visuals emphasize the lightweight feel of Calvin Klein’s underwear. Koch’s relaxed poses, lounging at the pool’s edge, stretching beneath a pale sky, underscore the garments’ all-day wearability and the ease of movement they afford.

Each piece is crafted from 100% breathable cotton, with fine ribbing on the tank and a softly contoured waistband on the briefs. These design touches offer a balance of comfort and support, catering to consumers looking for functional basics that retain a sensual edge.

Mert Alas’s photography captures subtle shifts in light and shadow, drawing attention to the fabric’s texture against Koch’s athletic frame. The series relies on neutral tones and simple compositions to reflect the underwear’s foundational role in a summer wardrobe.

Calvin Klein’s choice of Koch aligns with the brand’s legacy of pairing emerging cultural figures with its core collections. By featuring a Golden Globe–nominated actor, the campaign bridges the worlds of entertainment and fashion, suggesting that essential style can feel aspirational yet attainable.

Available now online, the Summer Essentials collection invites shoppers to “cool off” in classic cotton. Through this campaign, Cooper Koch embodies the modern Calvin Klein ethos, effortless, essential, and fresh.