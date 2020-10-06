in Lookbooks, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2021

PFW: ARTHUR AVELLANO Spring Summer 2021 Collection

For SS21 season, Arthur Avellano brings unique latex pieces

ARTHUR AVELLANO
©ARTHUR AVELLANO

Designer Arthur Avellano presented the Spring Summer 2021 collection, that fuses colors black and white and explores elegant and natural pieces made from latex. Arthur Avellano‘s latest collection was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week, with lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Diane Sagnier, stars of the session are Pierre Podevyn, Philippe Will, and Jean Gabriel Paya.

SPRING SUMMER 2021 COLLECTIONS

Sexy, attractive yet elegant, generous, pleasant and high quality.I experiment relentlessly. This latex. Ever further, endless possibilities. My latex. It sticks. I stick it, it is stuck. As a liquid, it bonds materials, merges them, from two, three, four, it makes just one. One piece, a new material, still elasticated, still soft and enveloping, still strong. Contact, coexistence, interaction, blending. Duality in its opposition and in the symbiosis it generates too. A relationship.” – From Arthur Avellano

