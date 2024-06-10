CHARLES JEFFREY LOVERBOY Spring Summer 2025 Collection

Reflecting on the themes and temporalities that define our universe, CHARLES JEFFREY LOVERBOY’s SS25 “The Decade Line” collection is a significant one for the brand. This collection, which takes a different perspective than narrative-driven work, examines ‘queer time,’ highlighting the ways in which queerness affects not only gender and sexuality but also how we perceive time and our relationships to the past, present, and future. The design approach takes into account how social life is shaped by clock time and how it interacts with respectability standards and expectations. The juxtaposition of nightwear and undergarments with formality and outerwear, which creates a combination that questions conventional rules of labor and leisure, is indicative of this exploration. The collection, which is enhanced by a post-punk aesthetic of ringed eyes and disheveled hair, mixes draping and deconstruction to suggest a sense of becoming and undoing, portraying the gradual disintegration of a look over the course of a day.

In addition, LOVERBOY is celebrating its tenth anniversary and returning to London at the same time as the SS25 collection. Somerset House, the brand’s atelier, is hosting the event. The first exhibition by LOVERBOY, “The Lore of LOVERBOY,” which highlights the brand’s distinctively British sense of style, opens to celebrate this milestone. The collection questions the lasting position of typically male emblems from the military and gamekeeping industries by presenting them in a fun manner. Reimagined are famous aspects from LOVERBOY’s past, such the Warholian banana motif in black velvet and the animal familiar’s take on the renowned ears beanie. The collaboration with The World of MACH brings back the piercing arrows from SS18, with a new look inspired by Saint Sebastian and P.E.K.K.A., a character from a mobile game. Director of Exhibitions at Somerset House, Dr. Cliff Lauson, highlights the brand’s fierce individuality and rebellious energy, which are celebrated in this vibrant collection and exhibition, while praising Charles Jeffrey’s extraordinary talent.

The SS25 manifesto places a strong emphasis on the value of studying consumer behavior. The goal of LOVERBOY is to provide customers with a wardrobe that complements each phase of their day by getting to know how they wear and purchase the brand. This strategy makes sure that consumers identify with the brand, believe in its mission, and develop a deep affection for its main offerings. The team as a whole needs to be cohesive and conscious of the operational processes in place in order to realize this objective. All business divisions must analyze and restructure their processes in order to meet this objective. For ideas to spread and the collection’s direction to be constantly upheld, team members must collaborate and communicate promptly. The collection’s objectives cannot be met without this cooperative effort.

One of the main ideas of the SS25 collection is “Brand Magic.” Presenting an image that is consistent with the way consumers view the brand is the idea behind this approach. It entails developing an aspirational yet approachable brand image to make sure LOVERBOY stays a high-end brand that appeals to its target market.

The two main themes of the SS25 collection are “REDUCE. Refine” and “Soft Soldiers,” which probably stress a combination of strength and gentleness in design. “RE-CONNECT,” emphasizing enduring relationships and sustainability. Additional themes like “Charles,” “Hector/James,” “Sam,” and “Benjamin” allude to individual stories or sources of inspiration for various sections of the anthology. Together, these themes produce a varied yet unified selection of products.

One of the notable themes is “Roman Drapes,” which is modeled after Greek sculpture and uses leather and imitation leather to give the impression of sculpture. This theme gives the designs more depth and an air of timeless elegance by highlighting the creative and historical inspirations that went into the collection. The choice of these materials also shows an emphasis on shape and texture, two important components of visually arresting artwork. Take a closer look at the CHARLES JEFFREY LOVERBOY Spring Summer 2025 in the Gallery below: